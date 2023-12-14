News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani Group cash reserves rise 13.7% to Rs 45,895 cr

Adani Group cash reserves rise 13.7% to Rs 45,895 cr

Source: PTI
December 14, 2023 19:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Adani group companies have reported a 13.7 per cent rise in cash reserve to Rs 45,895 crore in the first half of the current fiscal as earnings across the business rose while debt was almost unchanged.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In the half-year credit performance report, Adani said while EBITDA rose to Rs 71,253 crore in April-September this fiscal from Rs 57,219 crore a year back, gross assets increased 6 per cent to about Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

Gross debt was almost unchanged at Rs 2.26 lakh crore, but after considering cash reserves, the net debt at Rs 1.80 lakh crore was 3.6 per cent less than Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April-September 2022.

 

The group's flagship incubator Adani Enterprises Ltd and ports unit Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were top EBITDA earners.

The two also account for 37 per cent of the cash balance in the group.

Adani Enterprises had the biggest debt of Rs 103,926 crore, followed by APSEZ Rs 99,901 crore and Adani Power Ltd Rs 91,742 crore.

City gas firm Adani Total Gas Ltd had the lowest borrowing in the group of Rs 4,773 crore.

"Each year, debt maturity is covered by funds from operations (FFO) and cash balances," Adani said.

"At the portfolio level, no maturity of long-term debt is outside the FFO envelope."

Adani said its portfolio is the only infrastructure portfolio in India with more than half its EBITDA with a credit rating quality equivalent to or better than sovereign quality.

"Net debt to trailing-twelve-month EBITDA now at 2.5x, lowest in 10 years," it said.

Equity investments in total gross assets increased to 59.8 per cent, while debt investments were lower at 40.2 per cent, it added.

While delivering an all-time high half-year profit EBITDA (earnings before interest tax and depreciation) growth of 47 per cent, over 80 per cent of the EBITDA is contractual and 68 per cent of EBITDA is A+ rated, thus providing the highest level of stability and multi-decadal cashflow visibility.

"These strong cashflows have allowed unconstrained investments as reflected by the increase in asset base to Rs 4.48 lakh crore ($54 billion).

"Equity deployment is at 59.8 per cent of the total asset base, much higher than industry standards. Adani Portfolio is committed to building a world-class infrastructure and utility platform," it said.

The cash balance across portfolio companies exceeds long-term debt repayment for the next 18 months.

"Despite ongoing deleveraging and higher cash balances, the portfolio companies have maintained their commitment to investment as reflected by the increase in the asset base.

"Total gross assets of the portfolio increased by 6 per cent or Rs 25,240 crore ($3 billion) during the period, reaching Rs 4.48 lakh crore ($54 billion), thanks to higher equity investments supported by strong cashflows from the businesses," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Modi Premium
The Modi Premium
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
100 deaths at BSE50 Companies
100 deaths at BSE50 Companies
Direct tax collection at Rs 10.64 lakh cr in Apr-Nov
Direct tax collection at Rs 10.64 lakh cr in Apr-Nov
Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests
Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests
HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque
HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque
Allow RS debate on Parl breach, Kharge tells Dhankhar
Allow RS debate on Parl breach, Kharge tells Dhankhar

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans

Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans

'IPO market has bullish outlook in 2024'

'IPO market has bullish outlook in 2024'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances