News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani Energy raises $1 bn in share sale, first since Hindenburg

Adani Energy raises $1 bn in share sale, first since Hindenburg

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 22:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's power transmission unit has raised $1 billion through a share sale, the first public equity raise by the conglomerate since a damning Hindenburg report, which wiped away billions in shareholder value.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: ANI Photo

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd raised the funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The QIP, which opened on Tuesday, was oversubscribed three times with demand of about Rs 26,000 crore - making it the largest transaction in India's energy space.

 

The issue closed at Rs 1,135 per share, as against issue price of Rs 976 per share or a 14 per cent listing discount.

QIP is an instrument used by listed companies to raise funds from large institutions.

Sources said marquee investors such as GQG, QIP, ADIA and few top names in the US participated in the QIP. Domestic institutions including Bandhan MF, Nomura, 360 India Infoline also participated in the issue.

The fundraise is the first after the group's flagship firm scrapped a Rs 20,000 crore issue in February last year, following the  Hindenburg report alleging accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

Though the group vehemently and repeatedly denied all allegations, listed companies of the conglomerate at one point saw over $150 billion of their market value being wiped out.

While the group has largely recovered, a successful QIP is being seen as a powerful vote of investor confidence in the tycoon.

Separately, Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of the group, is looking to revive its first-ever public sale of bonds.

It plans to raise as much as Rs 600 crore.

The company has hired Trust Investment Advisors, AK Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management as lead managers for the issuances.

The group had tapped the dollar bond market in March this year - the first time since the Hindenburg report - when its solar energy unit Adani Green Energy Ltd and associated firms got bids of about $2.9 billion.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) said its management has authorised the opening of the issue on Tuesday as well as approved the floor price for the issue.

The floor price was set at Rs 1,027 per equity share.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'
'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'
'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'
'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'
30% of GenAI Projects May Fail By 2025
30% of GenAI Projects May Fail By 2025
Olympics Tennis: Zverev in third round; Gauff exits
Olympics Tennis: Zverev in third round; Gauff exits
Average cost of data breaches in India hits $2.18 mn
Average cost of data breaches in India hits $2.18 mn
Olympics: Satwiksairaj-Chirag continue winning run
Olympics: Satwiksairaj-Chirag continue winning run
IPL Auction: Team purse may be raised to Rs 125 crore
IPL Auction: Team purse may be raised to Rs 125 crore

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Can Ola Electric Cruise to 6,146 Cr IPO?

Can Ola Electric Cruise to 6,146 Cr IPO?

Independence Day Debut For Mahindra Thar Roxx

Independence Day Debut For Mahindra Thar Roxx

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances