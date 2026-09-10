Adani Airport Holdings raises Rs 9,825 crore from global investors for expansion

Adani Airport Holdings is set to receive a substantial Rs 9,825 crore primary equity infusion from a consortium of prominent global investors, including Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds, to fuel its ambitious expansion and modernisation plans across India's growing aviation sector.

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Key Points Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) will raise Rs 9,825 crore from a consortium of global investors for a 5.54 per cent stake.

The investment values AAHL at approximately $18 billion pre-money, positioning it among the top global airport operators.

Funds will be used for airport modernisation, development of 22 million sq ft of mixed-use 'Adani Airport City' projects, and scaling non-aeronautical businesses.

The consortium includes Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and funds managed by BlackRock.

This equity infusion marks a strategic shift from AAHL's previous reliance on debt financing for expansion.

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) said on Wednesday it would raise Rs 9,825 crore through a primary equity infusion from a consortium of global investors, which will collectively acquire a 5.54 per cent stake in the airport operator.

The transaction values the Adani Group company at about $18 billion on a pre-money basis, or before the fresh capital is invested.

Strategic Investment and Valuation

The consortium, with which AAHL has signed binding agreements, comprises Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and funds managed by BlackRock.

The new capital puts the Indian airport operator around third globally among major listed and recently valued airport operators, behind Spain"s Aena and Airports of Thailand on the basis of equity value, according to market research analysts as reported by PTI.

Future Expansion and Development Plans

AAHL will use the funds raised to expand and modernise airports, develop about 22 million square feet of mixed-use Adani Airport City projects in the first phase, and scale ground handling and other non-aeronautical businesses.

The Airport City projects will include offices, hotels, retail, restaurants and other commercial facilities around the airports.

AAHL operates eight airports — Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Navi Mumbai — which account for more than 23 per cent of India"s total passenger traffic.

Shift in Funding Strategy

AAHL"s Rs 9,825-crore equity infusion marks a significant shift in its funding strategy after the airport operator relied largely on debt and project finance to fund its expansion.

In 2022, it raised $250 million through a three-year external commercial borrowing from overseas banks.

In 2024, it raised Rs 1,950 crore through non-convertible debentures, or debt instruments that cannot be converted into shares.

In June 2025, AAHL raised another $750 million through ECBs from international banks.

The company said the entry of long-term domestic and international investors comes as India"s aviation sector enters a period of sustained growth.

Jeet Adani, non-executive director of AAHL, said the company was "privileged" to have such "marquee, long-term investors" alongside it on this journey.

"With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world"s leading integrated airport platforms," he noted.