Rediff.com  » Business » Achche Din is here? GDP seen to grow by 7.3%

Achche Din is here? GDP seen to grow by 7.3%

Source: PTI
January 05, 2024 21:26 IST
The Indian economy is estimated to grow by 7.3 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal against 7.2 per cent a year ago, mainly due to good show by mining and quarrying, manufacturing and certain segments of services sectors.

GDP

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

As per the first advance estimates of national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday, the manufacturing sector output is estimated to grow to 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal compared to 1.3 per cent in 2022-23.

Similarly, mining sector growth is estimated at 8.1 per cent in the current fiscal against 4.1 per cent in 2022-23.

 

Financial services, real estate and professional services are estimated to record a growth of 8.9 per cent this fiscal compared to 7.1 per cent in FY23.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 171.79 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs 160.06 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2023," an NSO statement said.

According to the statement, the growth in real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 7.3 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent in 2022-23.

The NSO estimates are higher than the 7 per cent GDP growth projection of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the current fiscal.

It also said that nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 296.58 lakh crore against the provisional estimate of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs 272.41 lakh crore.

The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.9 per cent compared to 16.1 per cent in 2022-23.

The size of the economy, as per the current estimates, is slated to be at Rs 296.58 lakh crore or $3.57 trillion (@ Rs 83/USD) during 2023-24.

The agriculture sector is projected to see a growth of 1.8 per cent this fiscal, lower than the four per cent expansion recorded in the previous financial year.

Trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting segment is estimated to grow at 6.3 per cent, down from 14 per cent in 2022-23.

The construction sector is likely to grow at 10.7 per cent year-on-year from 10 per cent in the current fiscal.

Similarly, public administration, defence and other services growth is estimated to grow by 7.7 per cent this fiscal against 7.2 per cent in FY23.

The growth in gross value added (GVA) at basic prices is pegged at 6.9 per cent this fiscal, down from 7 per cent in 2022-23.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
