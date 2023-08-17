News
ACC, HDFC AMC, 3 others to be excluded from Nifty Next 50

ACC, HDFC AMC, 3 others to be excluded from Nifty Next 50

Source: PTI
August 17, 2023 22:04 IST
Five firms, including ACC Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company and FSN E-Commerce Ventures that runs Nykaa, will be dropped from Nifty Next 50 index from September 29.

Nifty

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

NSE Indices Ltd, an arm of the National Stock Exchange, on Thursday said that Indus Towers and Page Industries will also be dropped from the index.

Punjab National Bank, Trent, Sriram Finance, TVS Motor Company, and Zydus Lifesciences will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index, NSE Indices said in a statement.

 

NSE Indices' Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) decided to make the changes with effect from September 29 as a part of a semi-annual review.

In addition, changes have been announced in several indices -- Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Small Cap 250, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50, and Nifty Smallcap 100.

However, no changes were announced in the NSE's benchmark index Nifty 50.

NSE Indices also revised the eligibility criteria for several sectoral indices, including Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma.

'Markets expect current govt to return'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
WC Chess: Praggnanandhaa defeats compatriot Erigaisi
Rivaba Jadeja gets into verbal spat with BJP MP, mayor
Teacher who asked to vote educated candidates sacked
Antim one win away from 2nd World Championship title
