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NeoGeoInfo Secures USD 20 Million For Global Expansion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk August 18, 2026 18:40 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how NeoGeoInfo Technologies, a leading spatial intelligence provider, secured a USD 20 million Series A investment from Neev II Fund and Aavishkaar Capital to drive global expansion and enhance its innovative geospatial solutions.

Key Points

  • NeoGeoInfo Technologies secured a USD 20 million Series A investment from Neev II Fund and Aavishkaar Capital.
  • The funding will be used to enhance NeoGeoInfo's platform, product portfolio, and R&D capabilities.
  • NeoGeoInfo plans significant expansion into international markets, including the Middle East and the Americas.
  • The company, founded in 2019, specialises in geospatial data acquisition, AI/ML analytics, and industry-specific software.
  • NeoGeoInfo's solutions support government and corporate clients in natural resource management, smart cities, and urban governance.
Neev II Fund and Aavishkaar Capital, the investment arm of Aavishkaar Group, on Tuesday announced their Series A investment of around USD 20 million in the integrated spatial intelligence solutions provider, NeoGeoInfo Technologies.The latest capital infusion will help NeoGeoInfo to deepen its platform and product portfolio through investment in R&D and technical capabilities, expand into international markets across the Middle East and the Americas, and strengthen its team to serve a growing pipeline of large, technically complex projects, a statement said.The capital raise will enable NeoGeo to deepen its platform and product portfolio through investment in R&D and technical capabilities, expand into international markets across the Middle East and the Americas, and strengthen its team to serve a growing pipeline of large, technically complex projects. ICICI Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Driving Innovation In Geospatial Technology

Founded in 2019 by Sreeramam and Brahmam, NeoGeo operates across the full geospatial value chain, from data acquisition using satellite imagery, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) drones, and ground surveys, to data processing, AI/ML-driven analytics, and creation of tech-enabled industry-specific
software platforms.The platform provides its solutions to government and corporate clients across natural resource management, disaster management, urban governance, utilities, infrastructure, and smart cities."NeoGeoInfo has invested nearly a decade building end-to-end geospatial capabilities - from precision positioning infrastructure and enterprise geospatial platforms to AI-powered intelligence systems - driven by a clear belief that the true value of geospatial technology lies not in data collection, but in transforming data into actionable intelligence, said Sreeramam GV, Founder and CEO of NeoGeo.

Strategic Expansion And Impact

"This round allows us to invest decisively in that conviction: scaling our platform business, deepening R&D, expanding into international markets and hiring across engineering and delivery," he added."Fragmented, paper-based records of land and public assets, often suffer from inaccuracy and do not reflect ground realities. NeoGeo converts those records into a single, high-precision spatial reference frame, thereby reducing disputes, improving transparency and unlocking financial inclusion, climate resilience and public governance at scale.What makes this a compelling investment is that the impact and the economics point in the same direction: a full-stack, IP-led business, run by founders with genuine domain credibility," said Anurag Agrawal, Partner at Aavishkaar Capital.ICICI Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction, the company said.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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