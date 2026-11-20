A new Randstad report highlights that 90% of Indian employers are rapidly expanding their technology workforce to harness artificial intelligence, positioning India as a global leader in AI-driven talent acquisition and innovation.

Key Points 90 per cent of Indian employers are increasing their technology workforce to scale services and generate new revenue through AI, second only to the US.

50 per cent of employers in India routinely lose top tech talent to higher-paying competitors, while 53 per cent have absorbed displaced talent from tech sector layoffs.

AI-qualified developers in India can command more than double the entry-level compensation of traditional developers, compared with a global premium of up to 79 per cent.

Employers are increasingly relying on flexible or contingent talent (73 per cent) and Digital Talent Marketplaces (94 per cent) to fill critical AI skills gaps.

The entry-level landscape is reshaping, with 44 per cent of employers hiring fewer junior developers than 2 years ago.

As many as 90 per cent of Indian employers are increasing their technology workforce to scale services and generate new revenue through artificial intelligence (AI), the second-highest proportion globally after the US, according to a report.

India's Leading Role In AI Workforce Expansion

The findings of talent company Randstad's global report, Tech Talent in Transition: Building the AI-Ready Workforce, are based on primary research conducted in the first half of August 2026 across 11 markets -- Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and the US.

"90 per cent of Indian employers are increasing tech headcount to scale services and generate new revenue through AI. This is second only to the United States (93 per cent) and above the global average of 86 per cent," the report said.

The survey comprised 1,100 interviews, with 100 respondents per market, among senior business AI-specialised entry-level tech roles and technology decision-makers responsible for workforce planning and digital talent strategy.

Challenges And Compensation For Tech Talent

The report also found 50 per cent of employers in India agreed they routinely lose top tech talent to higher-paying competitors, while 53 per cent have successfully absorbed talent displaced by tech sector layoffs, though 39 per cent noted that salary expectations remain a barrier.

AI-qualified developers in India can command more than double the entry-level compensation of traditional developers, compared with a global premium of up to 79 per cent.

The entry-level landscape is being reshaped, with 44 per cent of employers hiring fewer junior developers than 2 years ago.

Strategic Approaches To AI Talent Acquisition

"Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally changing the technology talent landscape. Our research shows almost nine out of ten business leaders are growing their technology teams to capitalise on AI as demand for emerging skills continues to surpass supply," Narayan Iyer, Managing Director, Randstad India, said.

For India, this is an opportunity to strengthen its position as a global technology and talent hub, he said.

"Companies must go beyond traditional hiring models that combine permanent talent with specialised expertise from flexible talent networks and global delivery hubs, while continuously building skills in their existing workforce. At Randstad India, we take a One Randstad approach, leveraging our specialised expertise and integrated talent solutions to help organisations build the right workforce mix, adapt to evolving business needs, and achieve long-term success," he added.

Meanwhile, the report found that employers are responding with greater agility, with 73 per cent treating flexible or contingent talent as their primary route to fill critical AI skills gaps, compared to only 26 per cent relying on full-time permanent hiring.

In fact, 38 per cent are moving beyond traditional inbound applications in favour of trusted partners, internal mobility and curated communities.

Around 94 per cent actively use Digital Talent Marketplaces (DMPs), with 41 per cent making DMPs their primary sourcing channel and 53 per cent expanding usage to bypass job board noise, the report added.