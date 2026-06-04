9 Major Charges In Sebi's Rajesh Exports Order

Rajesh Exports said Valcambi was the engine driving the group's business, but Valcambi's audited accounts showed revenues that were only a fraction of what the group reported. That raised a major red flag.

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Key Points: SEBI alleges Rajesh Exports did not fully cooperate with investigators and forensic auditors, limiting the market regulator's ability to independently verify key financial information.

Transactions worth thousands of crores of rupees could not be properly verified because supporting invoices, records and documentation were allegedly missing or incomplete.

Several overseas subsidiaries that generated nearly all of the group's reported revenue were allegedly shielded from investor scrutiny through missing financial disclosures.

SEBI says Rajesh Exports reported about Rs 15.45 lakh crore in consolidated revenue between FY21 and FY25, but regulators could not independently verify much of the underlying data.

The regulator's most serious prima facie finding is that approximately Rs 15.15 lakh crore of revenue attributed to subsidiaries may have been misrepresented, potentially giving investors a misleading picture of the company's true financial position.

Why Is Rajesh Exports Under Sebi's Scanner?

Rajesh Exports, once among India's most prominent gold exporters and owner of Swiss precious-metals refiner Valcambi, is facing one of the most significant regulatory actions in its history.

The scrutiny began after a shareholder complaint in March 2024 raised concerns about unusually large trade receivables that had remained outstanding for years.

Sebi subsequently launched an investigation and appointed forensic auditor BDO India to examine the company's books, disclosures and overseas operations.

What followed was a sweeping probe into the company's financial reporting, subsidiaries, disclosures and fund flows.

Sebi's 109-page interim order contains a series of prima facie findings relating to missing disclosures, unverifiable transactions, overseas subsidiaries and revenue figures running into more than Rs 15 lakh crore.

The regulator has repeatedly emphasised that these are preliminary findings based on the evidence currently available.

Note: This article is based on Sebi's interim order in the matter of Rajesh Exports Limited. The findings described above are preliminary observations and allegations recorded by the regulator. Rajesh Exports will have an opportunity to present its defence before any final determination is made.

1. The Company Didn't Fully Cooperate With Investigators

What Sebi found: Rajesh Exports allegedly did not provide investigators and forensic auditors with complete access to accounting records, software systems and transaction data.

The forensic auditor described the company's conduct as involving 'significant non-cooperation' that created limitations in the audit process.

Simply Put: Imagine the Income Tax department asks for your bank statements and you only provide a few pages while withholding the rest. Sebi believes Rajesh Exports was not fully transparent and made it difficult to verify its accounts.

2. Thousands Of Crores Worth Of Transactions Couldn't Be Verified

What Sebi found: The forensic audit reportedly found major gaps in supporting documentation. For transaction samples worth Rs 7,021 crore, complete documentation was allegedly available for only about 2% of the value. For sales transactions worth more than Rs 12,217 crore, auditors could fully verify only around one-third of the transactions.

Simply Put: The company reported huge business transactions, but when auditors asked for proof, much of the paperwork was missing. That made it difficult to establish whether those transactions actually happened as reported.

3. Key Overseas Subsidiaries Were Shielded From Investor Scrutiny

What Sebi found: Several subsidiary and step-down subsidiary financial statements were allegedly not disclosed despite legal requirements. Sebi also noted that overseas subsidiaries accounted for roughly 97% to 99% of the group's reported revenue, making these disclosures crucial for investors.

Simply Put: Most of the business was supposedly happening through overseas entities, but investors could not independently examine many of the companies generating that revenue.

4. Sebi Rejected The 'Swiss Law' Explanation

What Sebi found: Rajesh Exports argued that Swiss privacy laws prevented it from sharing information about subsidiaries. Sebi rejected that argument, saying the cited provisions protect personal data and do not prevent disclosure of corporate financial information to regulators.

Simply Put: Sebi essentially said: 'Those laws protect people's personal data, not corporate financial records.' Therefore, the regulator did not accept this explanation for withholding information.

5. Revenue Figures Of Rs 15 Lakh Crore Couldn't Be Properly Verified

What Sebi found: Between FY21 and FY25, Rajesh Exports reported consolidated revenue of about Rs 15.45 lakh crore. Sebi says it repeatedly sought customer-wise and vendor-wise details, invoices and transaction records but did not receive sufficient evidence to independently verify the figures.

Simply Put: A company can claim it sold products worth lakhs of crores, but regulators need evidence showing who bought them and who supplied the goods. Sebi says that evidence was not adequately provided.

6. The Main Operating Company Showed Surprisingly Small Revenue

What Sebi found: Valcambi SA, which Rajesh Exports described as its principal operating business, reported audited revenues that were only a tiny fraction of the group's overall reported revenue.

Simply Put: Sebi found a mismatch. The company said Valcambi was the engine driving the group's business, but Valcambi's audited accounts showed revenues that were only a fraction of what the group reported. That raised a major red flag.

7. A Holding Company Appeared Bigger Than The Operating Company

What Sebi found: Global Gold Refineries AG (GGR), described by the company as a holding company with no significant day-to-day operations, reportedly showed revenues vastly larger than those reported by Valcambi, the operating company beneath it. Sebi also questioned the accounting explanation offered to justify this treatment.

Simply Put: Normally, a holding company mainly owns shares in other companies. It does not usually generate huge business revenues on its own. Sebi found this accounting treatment difficult to reconcile and described parts of it as 'commercially implausible'.

8. Sebi's Most Serious Finding: Possible Revenue Misrepresentation Of Rs 15.15 Lakh Crore

What Sebi found: One of the most serious observations in the order is Sebi's prima facie conclusion that approximately Rs 15.15 lakh crore of revenue attributed to subsidiaries may have been misrepresented.

Simply Put: This is the most serious allegation in the order. Sebi is effectively saying that the gap between what was reported and what could be independently verified is enormous -- about Rs 15.15 lakh crore. This remains a prima facie finding and not a final conclusion.

9. Investors May Have Been Given A Misleading Picture

What Sebi found: According to the interim order, the reported financial statements may have exaggerated the operational scale, financial strength and overall performance of the group. Sebi says investors may have been presented with a misleading picture of the company's true financial position.

Simply Put: Stock market investors rely on company accounts to decide whether to buy or sell shares. Sebi believes Rajesh Exports' disclosures may have influenced investors by making the company appear larger, stronger and financially healthier than what the available records currently support.

The Big Picture

The central question running through Sebi's order is straightforward: How did Rajesh Exports report more than Rs 15 lakh crore in revenue through overseas entities when regulators say they were unable to independently verify much of the underlying information?

Sebi's interim findings suggest that missing subsidiary disclosures, incomplete records, questionable accounting explanations and alleged inconsistencies in consolidation may have presented investors with a distorted picture of the group's true scale and financial performance.

The order also contains separate chapters dealing with discrepancies in company submissions, standalone financial statements, consolidation practices, claims relating to African gold mine investments, adjustment of receivables and payables, and alleged misuse of company funds -- issues that form part of Sebi's broader investigation.

These are prima facie findings, and Rajesh Exports will have the opportunity to respond before Sebi reaches any final conclusion.