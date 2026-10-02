9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities

Where are the world's new millionaires choosing to live? Or is it the other way around and these cities have a tendency to sprout millionaires?

A look at the past decade reveals a striking shift, with several cities witnessing a rise in wealthy residents and cementing their place as the world's emerging wealth capitals.

Here is henleyglobal.com's list of fastest growing wealth hubs.

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1. Shenzhen, China

The southeastern Chinese metropolis leads the millionaire boom, with its wealthy population jumping 142 per cent in just a decade.

The Chinese tech powerhouse now counts 50,800 millionaires, alongside 156 centimillionaires and 22 billionaires.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scotwriter21/Wikimedia Commons

2. Scottsdale, USA

From desert retreat to wealth hotspot, Scottsdale has seen millionaire numbers surge 125 per cent since 2014. The Arizona city is now home to 14,800 millionaires, 64 centimillionaires and five billionaires.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Muhammad Mahdi Karim/Wikimedia Commons

3. Bengaluru, India

India's Silicon Valley is creating fortunes at speed. Bengaluru recorded 120 per cent growth in its millionaire population between 2014 and 2024, taking its tally to 13,600 millionaires, including 43 centimillionaires and eight billionaires.

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4. West Palm Beach, USA

Luxury has a home in West Palm Beach. The Florida city's millionaire population grew 112 per cent over the decade, with 11,500 millionaires now joined by 78 centimillionaires and 10 billionaires till 2024.

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5. Hangzhou, China

Located in Zhejiang province, Hangzhou has quietly built a formidable wealth base. Its millionaire population rose 108 per cent from 2014 to 2024, reaching 32,200. The city also has 104 centimillionaires and 12 billionaires.

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6. Dubai, UAE

The City of Gold's appeal to the ultra-rich shows little sign of waning. Millionaire numbers more than doubled, rising 102 per cent in 10 years. Today, the emirate counts 81,200 millionaires, 237 centimillionaires and 20 billionaires.

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7. The Bay Area, USA

Few places can match the Bay Area for sheer concentration of wealth. Its millionaire population expanded 98 per cent over the decade, giving the region a remarkable 342,400 millionaires, 756 centimillionaires and 82 billionaires.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anthony Quintano/Wikimedia Commons

8. Miami, USA

Sun, beaches and serious fortunes -- Miami has all three. The Florida city registered 94 per cent growth in millionaire numbers between 2014 and 2024. Its wealthy residents now include 38,800 millionaires, 180 centimillionaires and 17 billionaires.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Carol M. Highsmith/Wikimedia Commons

9. Washington DC, USA

America's capital is also becoming a wealth capital. Washington, DC saw its millionaire population climb 92 per cent over the past decade. The city now has 28,900 millionaires, 97 centimillionaires and 10 billionaires.