Rediff.com  » Business » 72% employers intend to hire freshers in second half of 2024: Report

By Ashutosh Mishra
August 22, 2024 17:54 IST
Around 72 per cent of employers in India intend to hire freshers in the second half of 2024, according to a report released by TeamLease EdTeach on Wednesday.

Hire

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: geralt/Pixabay.com

The report titled ‘Career Outlook Report HY2 (July-December 2024), based on a survey of over 603 companies across India conducted between April and June 2024, indicated a positive trend in the job market for new graduates.

 

Amongst different sectors, e-commerce and technology start-ups, engineering & infrastructure, and retail were the top three industries showing greater intent to hire freshers in the remaining part of the year.

Further, in terms of job roles, Full Stack Developer, SEO Executive, Digital Sales Associate, and UI/UX Designer emerged as the most in-demand positions for freshers, as per the survey.

The study also highlighted that employers were particularly seeking candidates with skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and search engine optimisation.

“The increase in hiring intent for freshers is an encouraging sign. It reflects growing confidence among employers and presents valuable opportunities for fresh talent entering the workforce,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

Ashutosh Mishra
