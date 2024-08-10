News
2 crore more houses to be constructed under PM Awas Yojana

2 crore more houses to be constructed under PM Awas Yojana

Source: PTI
August 10, 2024 00:06 IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister  Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for construction of two crore more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G).

Housing

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The Cabinet approved the 'Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29,"which prescribes for the construction of two crore more houses at existing unit assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in North Eastern Region States and Hill States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, according to an official statement.

 

The Cabinet approved continuation of the scheme from April 2024 to March 2029.

A total outlay of Rs 3,06,137 crore has been provided for the period till 2028-29, which will include central share of Rs 2,05,856 crore and state's share of Rs 1,00,281 crore.

Houses incomplete from the previous phase of the PMAY-G, as on March 31 this year, will also be completed during the FY 2024-25 on the existing rates, it said.

The two crore houses proposed are expected to benefit nearly 10 crore individuals, the statement said.

"The approval would facilitate all the houseless and people living in dilapidated and kutcha houses to build safe and secure house of good quality with all the basic amenities.

"This will ensure safety, hygiene and social inclusiveness of the beneficiaries," it said.

To achieve the objective of "Housing for All" in rural areas, the central government  had launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Gramin with effect from April 2016 with a target of constructing 2.95 crore houses with basic amenities with a deadline of March 2024.

Source: PTI
 
