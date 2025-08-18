HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » 18% slab to contribute lion's share of GST revenue

18% slab to contribute lion's share of GST revenue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 18, 2025 15:39 IST

x

The 18 per cent tax slab is expected to remain the major contributor to GST revenues if the Centre's proposal for a two-tier GST structure and a special 40 per cent rate is implemented, according to a source.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

At present, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) follows a four-tier structure with rates of 5 per cent, 12, 18, and 28 per cent.

Food and essential items are either exempt or taxed at 5 per cent, while luxury and sin goods attract the highest rate of 28 per cent.

 

The 5 per cent slab contributes around 7 per cent to total GST revenues, while the 18 per cent slab accounts for a dominant 65 per cent.

The 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs contribute approximately 5 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, to the GST collection.

The Centre has proposed to the Group of Ministers on GST rate rationalisation a 2-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent for 'merit' and 'standard' goods and services, and a 40 per cent rate for about 5-7 goods.

The proposal entails doing away with the current 12 and 28 per cent tax slabs.

"The 18 per cent slab will continue to account for a lion's share in the GST revenues as per the Centre's proposal.

"We expect volumes to go up and a consumption boost which will help improve the GST revenues from the current level," the source said.

Once the goods and services are categorised as merit and standard, 99 per cent of the items in the 12 per cent bracket will move to 5 per cent, with the remaining moving to 18 per cent.

Also, 90 per cent of the goods and services in the 28 per cent bracket will move to 18 per cent and only 5-7 items will go up to 40 per cent rate.

The average monthly GST collection has risen from Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY22 to Rs 1.84 lakh crore in FY25.

GST, which subsumed over a dozen local levies and cesses, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

The number of registered taxpayers has risen from 65 lakh in 2017 to over 1.51 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Where Is Petrol The Most Expensive In India?
Where Is Petrol The Most Expensive In India?
A New Era of SUVs Is Coming!
A New Era of SUVs Is Coming!
Costly Mid-Layer Faces IT Layoff Axe
Costly Mid-Layer Faces IT Layoff Axe
Trump Is Winning Tariff War Hands Down
Trump Is Winning Tariff War Hands Down
It's Pouring Car Discounts!
It's Pouring Car Discounts!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Saif Ali Khan's Top 10 Films

webstory image 2

Why Indian Companies Trust Indian Email Providers

webstory image 3

Where Is Petrol The Most Expensive In India?

VIDEOS

Mumbai's Andheri Subway closed as heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging1:36

Mumbai's Andheri Subway closed as heavy rains trigger...

Family Celebrates as Maha Guv Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate4:18

Family Celebrates as Maha Guv Radhakrishnan named NDA's...

Mumbai on Red Alert as Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood and Traffic Chaos1:52

Mumbai on Red Alert as Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood and...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV