News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 140 million HDFC Bank, Axis customers may face service interruption

140 million HDFC Bank, Axis customers may face service interruption

By Subrata Panda
July 12, 2024 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As many as 140 million customers of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are expected to face interruption in banking services in the weekend due to the former’s system upgrade and the transition of Citi India business to the latter.

HDFC Bank

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Both the banks have notified their customers about the interruption in services.

HDFC Bank — the country’s largest private sector lender with 93.2 million customers — had announced that it will undertake a system upgrade on July 13, wherein it will migrate its core banking system (CBS) to a new engineered platform to enhance customer experience.

 

According to the bank, during the 13.5-hour upgrade, HDFC Bank customers will be able to use their debit cards and credit cards on swipe machines and for online transactions, but for a restricted amount.

They can also withdraw a restricted amount of cash from any ATM using their debit cards.

UPI services will be unavailable to customers from 3 am to 3.45 am, and from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on July 13, 2024.

Further, merchants will continue to receive payments via cards, but updates to the account for previous day’s payments will be available post-upgrade, the bank said.

Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender, which has 48 million customers, notified that certain services on the bank’s platform will be unavailable from 10 pm on July 12 to 9 am on July 14.

Services on the Axis Bank internet banking and mobile banking app, fund transfers from Axis Bank accounts through NEFT, RTGS and IMPS, credit card transactions, mutual fund subscriptions, and loan services will be temporarily unavailable during July 13 and July 14.

The bank completed acquisition of Citi India’s retail business on March 1, 2023 and had then said that the integration will be completed in 18 months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Subrata Panda
Source: source
 
Print this article
Why Builders Won't Drop Home Prices
Why Builders Won't Drop Home Prices
GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge
GST@7: Challenges But Collections Surge
Labour Pains Challenges Infra Industry
Labour Pains Challenges Infra Industry
Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day
Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day
Jagan booked for murder bid on TDP MLA's complaint
Jagan booked for murder bid on TDP MLA's complaint
Techie from Maha drowns in US, had called mom earlier
Techie from Maha drowns in US, had called mom earlier
Don't be nasty to Smriti Irani: Rahul urges followers
Don't be nasty to Smriti Irani: Rahul urges followers

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Uncle Sam's Dollar Ponzi Scheme

Uncle Sam's Dollar Ponzi Scheme

2K Crore Raised Daily Jan-Jun 2024!

2K Crore Raised Daily Jan-Jun 2024!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances