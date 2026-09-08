$100 Oil Hits India's Import Bill

India's current account deficit could widen to 1.7% of GDP, or about $71 billion, if crude oil prices stay above $90 a barrel for a significant part of the second half of FY27.

IMAGE: The Indian-flagged vessel Jag Laadki, carrying approximately 80,886 MT of UAE-sourced crude oil, berthed at Adani Port, Mundra. Photograph: Video Grab/Adani Port/ANI Photo

Key Points Indian crude basket crossed $100 per barrel.

OMCs face under-recoveries on petrol and diesel.

Strait of Hormuz disruptions raise supply concerns.

CNG prices have already increased in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Higher crude could widen India's current account deficit.

Indian Crude Crosses $100

Renewed tensions between Iran and the US have sent crude oil prices sharply higher, with the Indian crude basket crossing $100 per barrel, raising concerns over India's oil import bill and putting pressure on the financial performance of oil marketing companies (OMCs), according to industry sources and analysts.

The escalation has also heightened concerns over India's energy supplies from West Asia, as key oil shipping routes in the region face increased attacks and disruption risks.

"There is definitely uncertainty over supplies (from West Asia), but we have alternative supplies, including from Russia, Brazil and African countries. At least one or two cargoes have been delayed from the region due to fresh attacks, but we have secured supplies until September-October," said a refinery executive on condition of anonymity.

OMC Margins Turn Negative

OMCs are incurring under-recoveries on both petrol and diesel amid the recent rise in crude oil prices, the executive said.

"A call on whether retail fuel prices should be hiked for consumers will not be taken immediately.

"We will review the situation for a while and then take a call," he added.

Recently, domestic city gas distribution (CGD) companies raised compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, citing higher input gas costs amid the West Asia crisis and increased reliance on costlier spot regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet demand.

Indraprastha Gas Limited raised CNG prices by Rs 3.89 per kg across Delhi-NCR, while Mahanagar Gas Limited increased prices by Rs 2 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Strait of Hormuz Risks

Renewed hostilities between the US and Iran have intensified, raising concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Traffic through the route has fallen sharply, increasing the risk of further disruptions to global energy supplies.

Brent crude has risen to around $97 a barrel, near a six-week high, following the attacks.

CNG Prices Rise

"Owing to these developments (in West Asia), crude oil prices have increased in the past few days and Indian crude basket has crossed the $100 per barrel mark.

"As a result of the surge in crude prices, marketing margins on auto fuels are likely to turn negative and domestic LPG under recoveries could increase from the current Rs 200 per cylinder," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra.

India's Import Bill Grows

As on September 4, the Indian crude oil basket stood at $101.07 per barrel.

India's current account deficit could widen to 1.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), or about $71 billion, if crude oil prices stay above $90 a barrel for a significant part of the second half of FY27, as higher oil import costs weigh on the country's external balances, said equity research firm Motilal Oswal in a note.

Capital inflows are also expected to moderate amid weaker net foreign portfolio investment, resulting in a capital account balance of around $125 billion, or 3.1 per cent of GDP, and a balance of payments surplus of $54 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, it added.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff