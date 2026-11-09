'Equity Is A Patient Man's Game'

Market consensus suggest earnings growth of 11-12 per cent for large caps, 14-15 per cent for mid-caps and 18-19 per cent for small caps over the next two years.

Indian equities have begun November on a stronger footing.

However, the recovery comes after a difficult period for investors, with foreign portfolio investors withdrawing Rs 2.95 lakh crore (over $33 billion) from Indian equities in this calendar year alone.

The question is whether the improvement in sentiment will translate into a sustained recovery or whether investors will have to contend with another prolonged period of uncertainty.

Key points Investors who entered the market after the post-Covid rally have become accustomed to quick returns and instant gratification. The current period of subdued returns is therefore testing their patience.

Equity investing rewards investors who remain invested in fundamentally sound businesses over the long term.

Although large caps are expected to deliver slower earnings growth, small caps have the potential to grow earnings faster.

On The Rediff Podcast, Sorbh Gupta, Head of Equities, Bajaj Asset Management, explains why India's economic growth does not necessarily translate into immediate stock market returns, why investors need to be patient, where he sees valuation comfort and what could bring foreign investors back to Indian equities.

Why Economic Growth Does Not Guarantee Stock Market Returns

Sorbh Gupta, Head of Equities, Bajaj Asset Management Company Ltd. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

India's GDP growth and the performance of its benchmark indices can diverge because the two represent different parts of the economy, Gupta explains.

Agriculture contributes around 16 per cent to GDP but has little direct representation in the Nifty 50.

Government spending, construction and real estate also contribute significantly to economic growth but have relatively limited representation in the index.

Banking and financial services, meanwhile, account for around 35 per cent of the Nifty 50 but have a much smaller contribution to GDP. This difference in composition explains why strong economic growth does not always translate into equivalent stock market returns.

He believes indices should evolve naturally as listed companies from growing sectors become more prominent rather than being artificially redesigned to mirror GDP.

Equity Investing Is A Test Of Patience

Gupta describes equity returns as lumpy, with a substantial portion of long-term gains often concentrated in a few years.

Investors who entered the market after the post-Covid rally, he says, have become accustomed to quick returns and instant gratification. The current period of subdued returns is therefore testing their patience.

His message is that equity investing rewards investors who remain invested in fundamentally sound businesses over the long term. He also points to a change in retail investor behaviour: Unlike previous market cycles, investors are increasingly continuing their SIPs (systematic investment plans) even when markets are not delivering immediate returns.

Domestic flows, he says, have consequently become an important counterweight to foreign investor selling.

Large Caps Or Small Caps: Where Is The Value?

Gupta sees greater valuation comfort in large-cap stocks, with the Nifty's one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple at around 17 times against its 10-year average of 21 times.

Mid-caps, in his assessment, offer less valuation comfort, while opportunities in the small-cap universe need to be identified selectively. He highlights auto ancillaries, chemicals and real estate-related businesses as interesting areas.

Although large caps are expected to deliver slower earnings growth, small caps have the potential to grow earnings faster.

Market consensus estimates cited by him suggest earnings growth of 11-12 per cent for large caps, 14-15 per cent for mid-caps and 18-19 per cent for small caps over the next two years. However, he cautions that higher potential returns in smaller companies come with greater volatility and risk.

What Will Bring Foreign Investors Back?

Gupta identifies three important factors that could influence foreign investor flows: a moderation in US interest rates, a shift in global investment preferences away from an increasingly concentrated artificial intelligence trade, and stronger consumption and earnings growth in India.

He also points to crude oil as a critical variable. Higher oil prices put pressure on India's current account deficit and inflation, making Indian equities less attractive to overseas investors.

In his assessment, a combination of more favourable global conditions, reasonable valuations and improving domestic earnings could eventually bring foreign investors back to Indian markets. However, the timing will depend significantly on how these factors unfold.

Interview: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

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