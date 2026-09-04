'Rs 12 Lakh Crore Disappeared from India's GDP'

'The Indian economy is the most vulnerable economy in the world.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points 'The fundamental issue that I have raised how come India's GDP in current prices went down from Rs 86 lakh crore down to Rs 80 lakh crore -- a staggering erasure of Rs 6 lakh crore. This disappearance of Rs 6 lakh crore has not been answered by anyone.'

'Base year change is not what has led to the disappearance of Rs 12 trillion in the current GDP.'

'There are enormous vulnerabilities building up which will create problems for us in the future.'

If you have spent any time scrolling through social media over the past few days, you have likely run into a viral video clip that has left the entire country talking.

In an explosive interview on NDTV, former finance secretary Subhash Garg locked horns with the anchor over a single, staggering puzzle: How did India's official GDP numbers suddenly shrink by trillions of rupees on paper?

To the common man, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) can sound like dry economic jargon, but it is essentially the nation's financial report card -- measuring the total income and collective wealth of every citizen.

When the government recently celebrated a robust 7.8% GDP growth rate, it signalled that the economy was surging ahead.

But Garg dropped a bombshell, arguing that when you look at the raw underlying math without clever data revisions, actual growth was closer to a sluggish 2.6%, and billions of rupees have mysteriously vanished from official accounts.

The interview went viral overnight, racking up millions of views, creating a firestorm among political parties, and forcing top government ministers and bureaucrats to issue rapid clarifications.

While Garg insists that India is sitting on hidden economic vulnerabilities -- such as falling foreign investments and high debt -- the government has aggressively pushed back, accusing him of misrepresenting standard global base-year revisions and ignoring the strong industrial output visible on the ground.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff spoke to Subhash Garg to get his views on GDP and the viral interview where he put a question mark on the government's GDP figures.

After your interview with NDTV went viral, the whole country is discussing only one question: Is it 2.6% or 7.8% GDP growth?

Did you expect this kind of reaction to your interview?

I didn't expect that video to become such a big viral hit.

I was unwilling to go to NDTV and I don't like going to their studio ever since there was a change in ownership.

But, then, they insisted for me to come and the anchor asked me about GDP numbers to which I replied by stating plain facts.

I thought the matter was over and done with but the next morning my video caught the imagination of the people and it went viral.

I was told that this video garnered 8 million views in no time. I never expected anything like that.

You became a household name overnight!

I was more interested in the subject becoming a household concern because it concerns everyone.

If the whole thing has gone to all corners of India as you say, I am pleased because GDP concerns everyone.

GDP is the collective income of all the people together.

If it is growing well, the collective prosperity goes up and if it is not growing well, the collective prosperity does not go up.

Anyway, we are a low income society compared to world standards and if GDP has become a household subject as you informed me, then I am very pleased.

'This disappearance of Rs 6 lakh crore has not been answered by anyone'

After your video went viral the Government of India has issued clarification after clarification denying your analysis.

Have you checked the clarifications and are you happy with the governnment stand or do you still stand by what you said?

The fact that so many people in government -- right from ministers, economists, civil servant to government secretaries -- have been made to react and provide all kinds of explanations suggests something, that they also find amiss, and people are asking questions, therefore they are giving clarification after clarification.

Therefore, it is good that this debate has started.

As far as your question is concerned as to whether I stand by what I said and what I wrote in The Quint, I stand entirely by that.

My statement is factual.

The fundamental issue that I have raised is, how come India's GDP in current prices went down from Rs 86 lakh crore down to Rs 80 lakh crore -- a staggering erasure of Rs 6 lakh crore.

This disappearance of Rs 6 lakh crore has not been answered by anyone.

This question still stands and therefore I don't see any reason why I should revise my opinion.

You feel the government released the data on GDP without fact-checking?

This data was first released in February 2026.

And then, on June 5, the government came up with some update.

There was a further revision on August 31.

At all times when the new data was released, the big question was on Rs 6 lakh crore -- but actually it is now Rs 12 lakh crore for 2023-2024 reference.

In the 2023-2024 new series, the government does a review of GDP by Rs 12 lakh crore.

At that time this should have been explained, that how come GDP in the new series in current prices is down by Rs 12 lakh crore.

What happened?

Since they did not explain at all and now they are trying to indirectly explain product changes, service changes, only saying product changes which no find resonance about the central issue.

I agree with your comment that the government did not do any good by explaining this disappearance of Rs 12 lakh crore from their official numbers.

'Why GDP had gone down in revision, these need to be investigated, found out and explained'

There is an accusation that the government is fudging figures by changing the base year. But isn't it true that updating the base year is a standard part of GDP calculation processes worldwide and every country does that?

Every country does that and we too do that but base year change is not what has led to the disappearance of Rs 12 trillion or Rs 6 trillion in the current GDP of 2025-2026.

The base year has nothing to do with it.

Current price of GDP should ideally never change whenever the base year or series is changed.

The current price of GDP should remain what it was declared under the old series.

There are only two-three reasons why the current price of GDP might change.

And what are those 2-3 reasons?

First reason could be that someone goofed up in the earlier series and double counted something wrongly or some sectors were mistakenly shown at a higher level than what it should be.

So for various reasons of arithmetics or computation somebody might have over-calculated GDP by Rs 12 lakh crore.

The second reason is that you may include some new indices, some new product into the series and exclude something which has gone out.

The government spokesperson tried to explain that as product changes and indices change etc but that cannot be true as far as current GDP is concerned.

The third reason, which I suspect is the real reason, is that in 2022-2023 and 2023-224 the government wanted to overstate GDP to show better performance.

This was done in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. After it achieved its job of showing the growth to be better than what it was, it became very convenient for the government to later on revise it down.

And say that the GDP has been revised down because a new series has been started.

That in fact achieves the same purpose of the government because when your base GDP goes down, the new year's GDP for 2024-2025, 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 actually goes up.

If you want to do this kind of toolkit for showing that earlier year's GDP was down and the current year GDP is better, so this is the possibility to my mind which actually happened.

So for all the three reasons why GDP had gone down in revision, these need to be investigated, found out and explained.

'India is at a stage where the real GDP growth is much smaller'

How do you see the state of the Indian economy?

The Indian economy is the most vulnerable economy in the world.

We are not investing in new technology, energy transition, digital and artificial intelligence.

We are also seeing the interest of foreign investors going down in the Indian economy, stock markets as well as foreign direct investments.

The rupee is depreciating very fast and depleting in its value. For two years there is no growth in the stock markets.

Our fiscal deficit and debt levels are very high and all these symptoms suggest that India is at a stage where the real GDP growth is much smaller.

There are enormous vulnerabilities building up which will create problems for us in the future.

My sense is that if this issue is not explained well by the government, as to where this Rs 12 lakh crore additional GDP came from and then disappeared, going forward the trust in India's data and numbers would be seriously challenged.