Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra is expecting 20 million visitors on the platform during its upcoming End of Reason Sale (EORS), Sharon Pais, chief business officer (CBO), told Peerzada Abrar/Business Standard in an email interview.

Pais says the demand for international fashion labels, particularly from Tier-II cities and beyond, has seen a notable uptick.

What role is the premiumisation of fashion going to play?

The rising disposable income in India has added to the growth of the country's middle-class cohorts.

The digital boom has also enabled shoppers to be up-to-date with the prominent trends from across the globe.

We recognise the transformative surge in the fashion landscape, with non-metros emerging as significant contributors alongside metros.

The demand for international fashion labels, particularly from tier-II cities and beyond, has seen a notable uptick.

Besides fashion and beauty and personal care, what are the other areas you are witnessing demand?

There is a noted trend of fashion percolating into the lifestyle choices of shoppers as trends across categories have become a mainstay with consumers.

For instance, shoppers are gravitating towards more trendy colours and designs in the luggage category and the watches and wearables segments.

Home is another category. Consumers here are looking for aesthetic choices to best reflect their personalities.

Considering the wedding season is around the corner, how are you tapping that opportunity?

Festivals and weddings serve as pivotal moments where ethnic attire takes centre stage.

People are elevating the celebration of various festivals and occasions by dressing up in Indian wear.

Additionally, there's a noticeable trend towards blending Western and Indian styles.

This makes ethnic wear a go-to choice.

We expect the ethnic wear segment to continue its upward trajectory during the EORS.

What are the expectations from this year's EORS?

EORS-20 will begin on May 31, with Early Access starting on May 30 for about 8.6 million Myntra Insiders, members of our coveted loyalty program.

We also anticipate around 1.35 million new customers this EORS from across the country.

About 20 million visitors are expected to throng the platform during the event.

