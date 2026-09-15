Miss These 10 Days, Lose 55% Of Your Wealth

'Nobody is fearless. That's when the bubble happens.'

Every investor asks these three questions at some point: Am I being smart, or just lucky?

What happens to my money if the market falls off a cliff tomorrow?

And if I only have one lakh rupees to put to work right now, where does it actually go?

Most people never get a straight answer. On this episode of The Rediff Podcast with Sandipan Roy, Chief Investment Officer at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, they might.

Sandipan sat down for a conversation that started with a simple but loaded question -- is India's retail investor getting genuinely smarter, or riding a wave of overconfidence that hasn't been tested yet?

What follows is a deep dive into the data, the psychology, and the mathematics that separate disciplined wealth-building from expensive guesswork.

Market Crash Strategy: What To Do First?

Sandipan Roy, Chief Investment Officer, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Roy doesn't deal in vague market commentary. He works with proprietary indicators, decades of return data, and probability models that quietly demolish some of the most common assumptions Indian investors make about timing the market, chasing gold, betting on silver, or waiting for the "right moment" to jump in.

Some of what he reveals about historical market data will make you rethink every instinct you've ever had about buying the dip or selling the top.

There's also a candid, almost uncomfortable moment in this conversation -- a client publicly challenges Roy on why his firm only ever seems to say "buy." His answer, backed by cold numbers spanning more than two decades of the Nifty's history, might be the single most important thing a first-time investor hears this year.

Gold Vs Silver 2026: Should You Buy, Hold or Exit Now

And then there's the money question everyone wants answered: With the market where it is today, what happens to gold? To silver? To small-caps and mid-caps that have already run hard? Roy takes a stance on each -- including one asset class he says the market is dramatically underestimating, and one globally hyped theme he thinks is due for a reckoning.

Rs 1 Lakh Investment Plan: Where To Put Your Money Today

By the end, Roy also lays out exactly how he'd personally allocate one lakh rupees today, sector by sector, if he were building a portfolio from scratch -- and the one rule he says every first-time investor should never break.

Curious where the real opportunities are hiding, and where the real risks are being ignored? Watch the full conversation HERE to find out.

Interview: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff