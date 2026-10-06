'Don't Push Me For Non-Veg... Veg Market Is Too Huge'

How India's Jumbo King Is Taking On McDonalds And Burger King Without Selling Chicken Burgers.

In August 2001, a young entrepreneur named Dheeraj Gupta opened a small stall in Mumbai selling Vada Oav -- India's most democratic street snack -- for five rupees, while the roadside vendor two steps away sold the same thing for two. By every logic of a price-sensitive market, this should have failed instantly.

It didn't.

Dheeraj Gupta is the founder and Managing Director of JumboKing Foods Pvt Ltd. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Customers lined up anyway, paying more than double for a snack they could get almost free elsewhere. The reason wasn't taste or marketing -- it was hygiene.

Gupta built glass-walled kitchens where customers could watch every patty being fried, every glove being worn, every chutney being poured.

In a city where nobody had ever associated street food with cleanliness, Jumbo King quietly created a new expectation.

That five-rupee Vada Pav became the foundation of what would grow into a 180-store, 25-year-old brand -- and the first proof of Gupta's core belief: people will pay a premium if you give them a reason to trust you.

That instinct for brand-building wasn't accidental -- it was shaped by marketing theorist Al Ries, whose books Positioning and Focus became Gupta's unofficial business bible and turned Ries into a kind of mentor from a distance.

So when Ries passed away and Gupta found himself in the same American city where Ries's daughter, Laura Ries lived, he reached out simply to say thank you.

That meeting turned into something bigger: Gupta has now co-authored a book, Loved by a Billion, with his daughter Neeha Gupta and Laura Ries -- reworking Al Ries's category-and-positioning theories through the lens of Indian brands and entrepreneurs, rather than the American case studies most Indian readers never fully connect with.

The Mega Twist: Why He Deliberately Killed His Own Vada Pav Business

Here's the part that sounds almost irrational: Sixteen years after building a most recognisable Vada Pav brand, Gupta chose to kill it. Not because it was failing -- Vada Pav sales were still growing 10%-20% year on year -- but because he could see its ceiling.

Vada Pav was a hyper-local, Mumbai-only product; when Jumbo King tried expanding to Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, nobody cared, because every region already had its own snack loyalty.

Worse, as Gupta upgraded to ISO-certified, X-ray-screened suppliers to maintain hygiene standards, his production costs rose -- but the 'Vada Pav' category itself couldn't absorb a price hike beyond Rs 20.

Burgers, on the other hand, were culturally coded as premium and pan-Indian. So in 2017, Gupta made the harder call: Sacrifice a proven, profitable 16-year-old identity to chase a category with real ceiling-breaking potential.

The transition was so emotionally difficult that Jumbo King kept the word 'Vada Pav' on its signboard for months after the pivot began -- until a friend bluntly told him he was still hiding behind his old identity.

The irony?

Killing Vada Pav didn't shrink the business -- it transformed it.

Fewer customers walked in, but each one spent significantly more. Both topline revenue per store and margins improved, because burgers freed Jumbo King from a category that could never justify the cost of doing things properly.

Sacrificing The Chicken Burger Market -- On Purpose

Perhaps the boldest decision in Gupta's playbook is one most food entrepreneurs would consider commercial suicide: Jumbo King sells zero chicken, zero mutton, -- a 100% vegetarian menu in a country where non-vegetarian burgers arguably command the bigger, hungrier market.

Gupta doesn't dress this up as a religious or moral stance; he frames it as pure positioning strategy, borrowed directly from Al Ries's theory that every mature category eventually fractures into sub-categories, and whoever owns a sub-category outright -- rather than fighting for scraps in the main one -- builds an unbeatable moat.

His favourite example is Chick-fil-A in the US, a chain that refuses to sell beef burgers and still thrives against giants built entirely on beef.

Applying that logic to India, Gupta bet that 'vegetarian burgers' could become its own billion-dollar category -- one where McDonald's and Burger King, despite their scale, simply cannot compete, because a fully vegetarian menu isn't something a global beef-and-chicken brand can credibly replicate.

The result: in Mumbai alone, Jumbo King now claims higher burger revenue than Burger King, trailing only McDonald's.

Convincing an Ace Investor to Bet on the 'Drawback'

This is exactly the pitch Gupta carried into his boardroom conversation with ace investor Ashish Kacholia, who eventually picked up a 17% stake in Jumbo King for a reported Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore.

Rather than downplay the vegetarian-only constraint, Gupta led with it -- telling Kacholia upfront that non-negotiable condition number one was: No non-veg, ever, even if it meant permanently forfeiting half the addressable Indian burger market.

It was a gamble that could have scared off any conventional investor chasing maximum market coverage.

Instead, Kacholia backed the conviction, recognising that owning an entire, defensible category outright is often more valuable than fighting for share in a crowded one.

Gupta unpacks this entire founder's playbook -- the hygiene bet, the identity sacrifice, the category-ownership strategy, and the book that captures his mentor's theories through an Indian lens -- in this fascinating episode of The Rediff Podcast.

Interview: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Achrekar/Rediff