July 8 Market Crash: 'Volatility Is Best Friend Of Investor'

'Buy on dips, buy on dips and sell on rise.'

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Indian equity markets had their worst session since the end of March on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, as the BSE Sensex shed 1,677.12 points, or 2.15 per cent, to settle at 76,503, while the NSE Nifty 50 crashed 516.65 points, or 2.12 per cent, to end the day below the 23,900 mark at 23,882.

Every single one of the 30 Sensex constituents finished in the red, and the India VIX -- the market's fear gauge or the volatility index -- spiked nearly 25 per cent, underlining just how rattled investors were.

The trigger was unmistakable: US President Donald Trump declared the fragile US-Iran ceasefire 'over' after Iran struck three tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting fresh American strikes and Washington's decision to revoke Iran's licence to sell oil globally. Brent crude responded violently, jumping nearly 4.7 per cent in a single session to touch $77.64 a barrel -- a two-day surge of almost 8 per cent.

The Indian rupee, already under pressure, slipped roughly 20 paise against the dollar to hover near the 95.16-95.20 mark, with the dollar index firming above 101.

Against this bloodbath, Deven Choksey, Managing Director, D R Choksey FinServ, struck a strikingly composed note in an interview to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, arguing that the panic is misplaced and that the fundamentals of the Indian growth story remain untouched.

Why Volatility Is Here To Stay

Asked whether Wednesday's sell-off was a one-off reaction to what's popularly labelled as the 'Trump tantrum' by the global equity markets or whether markets must now stay permanently cautious about West Asia, Choksey was unambiguous.

"Whatever arrangement under which I think the global economic geopolitical situation is getting resolved, they are all temporary, all patchwork, all permanent," he said, adding that as a result, "the markets are not going to get settled."

"Volatility is going to be part of the market. Reality is going to be continuing volatility. There is no change in that."

On whether West Asia would keep dictating global equity moves, he agreed broadly: "Everything basically... global equity and whatever the dynamics related to global equity, which we do not know. India is favourably placed, which we know. But I think beyond that, we do not know."

His advice for investors navigating that uncertainty was equally direct: "Volatility is the best friend of the investor. Market, if fundamentals are strong and when the opportunity on the pricing front is available, then the volatility is the best friend of investors."

His formula was simple: "Buy on dips, buy on dips and sell on rise."

'Why Should We Be Exception?'

Pressed on whether India would be hurt more than other markets given the rupee's slide and crude's near 5 per cent jump, Choksey rejected the premise outright.

"Why should we be exception? Why should we be exception?" he asked. "What is that I think we are doing wrong that it should hurt us more? I don't think that it should hurt."

On the crude-import worry specifically, he countered with a data point of his own: "The total amount of import of crude oil has not grown in last 5 years. It has actually come down."

He urged deeper scrutiny of the numbers rather than headline currency moves: "As a financial journalist, I think you can possibly deep dive into the subject and find out how much crude oil import has come down to."

"Leave aside the rupee value, because rupee value is depreciating. So as a result of which, you might find the actual amount of crude import has not come down. But if you see the quantum of crude that we are importing, the quantity, I think it has come down."

Earnings Season and Monsoon: Little Room For Top-Line Disappointment

With TCS set to kick off the June-quarter results on July 9, Choksey said he did not expect the season to disappoint on revenue. "Frankly speaking, I think the result season is not going to be disappointing on the top line. That is, the revenue stream, I think, is not going to disappoint investors in the result season."

Margins were a different matter: "Maybe in some pockets you are going to get hurt with the margins because the commodities behave unreasonably in the last quarter... which is only going to be known only after results are starting to announce."

On the monsoon, he dismissed the "subnormal" narrative doing the rounds: "I don't think this is a subnormal monsoon. Contrary to the popular view, I think the economy has been revived by a good spell of monsoon this month. In some pockets it hasn't arrived yet, but it's likely to soon. So it's no longer subnormal -- it's turning normal. Up until now, it has been normal."

On index levels for the next couple of months, Choksey said: "Base of 22,400 and upside of 26,400 for next 2 months (for Nifty 50)," clarifying that the lower number was a floor, not a target.

"I think we are saying it's a base. In a worse situation, it might go into that direction."

On sectors, he pointed to "power, power ancillary... banks, NBFCs, the manufacturing sector... they are the ones I think which remain relatively more stable," while cautioning that "on profit margin front, in some pockets, I think you might have a little bit of challenge, but otherwise, yes, (the earnings season will be a) positive."

'Go To The Advisor': Choksey's Blunt Advice For Retail Investors

The sharpest moment of the interview was when the conversation turned to what retail investors should actually do -- hold cash, sell, or buy the dip given the bouts of volatility Indian markets are likely to experience due to the tensions in West Asia.

Choksey compared self-directed retail trading in a volatile market to self-diagnosis: "If you become a doctor yourself, then I think you don't ask this question... Retail investor must not ask this question that how he is going to operate. Retail investor must go to the (SEBI-registered financial) advisor, must operate through an advisor. Let the advisor help him in developing and building his portfolio."

Asked directly whether retail investors should hold cash, sell, or buy dips, he pushed back on the question itself: "Again, you are asking a wrong question. I think you are asking a question that should retail investor become doctor? Should he buy? Should he take paracetamol? I think it is a better thing that you do to go to advisor. Now it is time. This is a complexity beyond your reach."

He was equally wary of relying on television and the Internet for cues: "If you think that by listening to TV and by reading the iInternet blogs, I think if you are going to get educated, it will be the same as I think you get educated by reading Google for medicines."

His closing message was blunt: Seeking professional help is "basically 110%," he said, because "it is your financial wealth, I think, for which you have to be conscious about."