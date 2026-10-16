Akash Ambani: 'IPO Is Just The Start Of Jio's Journey'

'Reliance has had a very, very strong history of shareholder value and growth, and that's what we need to focus on the further journey from the IPO.'

IMAGE: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani addresses the Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) announcement event in Mumbai, October 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Reliance Jio's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) has the potential to be the largest in the country and it will unlock shareholder value and growth, says company Chairman Akash Ambani in an interview with Gulveen Aulakh/Business Standard.

India's largest carrier plans to launch a satellite service that will bring affordable broadband services to all homes, while it pushes for inclusive mobile tariffs, says Ambani.

How confident are you about making the IPO one of the biggest, or even the biggest in the country?

That is certainly the aspiration from my point of view, but the IPO is just the start of the journey.

From my perspective Reliance has had a very, very strong history of shareholder value and growth, and that's what we need to focus on the further journey from the IPO.

Of course, the IPO is the biggest step for us as a company.

We are a 10-year-old company, and we truly believe that the future ahead is a very exciting path.

We have worked on the mission of bringing in technologies that enhance the lives of every Indian consumer, every Indian citizen.

From my perspective, the IPO will be a great place for us to start and go on from there.

You have applied for a satellite operations licence. How large do you want satcom operations to be?

I have said that Jio has always stood for the consumer and satellite plays a part in it.

The biggest use case for satellite technology today is the home connect part of it. From my perspective, today we need to make sure that every Indian home should be able to get a home broadband connection.

That is the mission that we are working on and satellite is only going to increase that very, very rapidly.

Today we can say that we cover 99 per cent of Indian homes. Anyone who wants a home service can really avail of it from Jio's technology.

It's always delivering that -- consumer value -- rather than looking at technology. We always believe that technology serves its purpose, but we have to give services to our Indian consumers that are of the highest quality and the most affordable offerings.

Elon Musk has said certain oligarchs are blocking Starlink's India entry. Would you want to comment on that?

No, not really.

What is your perspective on the steps that you would like to take for raising the average revenue per user, in terms of tariff hike, like Airtel has done for its postpaid customers?

What we need to do is deliver a lot of value for our consumers. Jio has always stood for inclusivity. We have brought 50 crore (500 million) Indians to a data-centric world.

We will keep on driving that, and at the right time, and if our services are launching, we will look to explore all the avenues, but we have always stood for inclusivity, we have always stood for affordability.

We will stick to being very inclusive for all Indians and very affordable. All our customers are equal; we want to ensure the highest quality of services to our customers and will keep on doing that.

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