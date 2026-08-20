20% Market Crash Possible? Fund CIO Says...

From why FIIs will return to India with 'bagfuls' to what to do if markets crash 20%, from finding the next multi-bagger to whether the battered IT sector can bounce back -- Trust MF CIO Mihir Vora's calm answers will surprise you.

The market hasn't moved in two years. Not really. Up, down, sideways -- but net-net, dead flat since September 2024. Yet Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer, Trust Mutual Fund, walks into this conversation and drops a line that should stop every investor scrolling: The froth is completely gone.

Does that mean the next big rally is finally here?

He answers -- but not in the way you'd expect.

The Hidden Math Behind Every 'Expensive' Stock

Here's a number that will wreck how you look at stock prices forever: On many high-growth stocks, 70%-80% of today's valuation has nothing to do with next year's profits -- or the year after, or the year after that.

Vora calls it 'terminal value,' and once he breaks down the math with real numbers, you'll understand why most investors are chasing the wrong thing entirely.

Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer, Trust Mutual Fund. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

For months, a narrative has spooked retail SIP investors: That their money is quietly funding an exit for FIIs and promoters.

Vora demolishes it -- with 25 years of receipts.

And what he predicts about foreign money returning to India might be the most contrarian call in this entire episode.

If the Market Crashes 20% Tomorrow, What Should You Do?

Mihir's answer is blunt, calm, and nothing like the usual advice.

No hedging, no soft landing -- just a straight answer to the question every SIP investor is secretly terrified to ask.

Stick around, and Vora also hands over the three rules he'd give his own 25-year-old self, starting out today -- and a call on gold that might catch you completely off guard.

Interview: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Achrekar/Rediff