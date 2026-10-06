Why India's Banks Need A Five-Day Week

A two-day weekend would help employees recover physically and mentally. They would return better prepared for branch work that demands patience, judgment, and accuracy, asserts Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

IMAGE: Banks remained open on Sunday as a special working day ahead of the proposed three-day bank strike (which was later deferred), in Ranchi, September 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

At 7:45 every morning, banker Rajesh Sharma (name changed) leaves his home in a Mumbai suburb while his children are still at breakfast.

His branch is in the heart of the city.

There are customers to attend to, targets to review, loans to follow up on, suspicious transactions to examine, and compliance reports to submit.

The cash in the vault must also tally before the branch can close.

He has fixed working hours on paper, but the business of banking rarely follows the clock.

By the time Sharma returns home, dinner is cold and his younger child is fast asleep.

For years, his family life has been organised around his branch calendar.

On the first, third and, sometimes, fifth Saturday of the month, he puts on the same formal shirt, picks up the same office bag, and leaves for the branch he manages.

Key Points India's rapid shift to digital payments means many routine banking services no longer depend on physical branches.

A five-day banking week could improve employee well-being, recruitment, retention and productivity.

Banks could use extended weekday hours, business correspondents and digital services to address customer concerns.

Closing branches on additional Saturdays could also reduce variable operating costs such as electricity and fuel.

Sharma is not alone.

A 2024 peer-reviewed study of 282 bank employees in Kerala's Kollam district found moderate-to-high burnout among 82.2 per cent of participants.

Long working days made a clear difference: Those working more than eight hours a day had 2.39 times the odds of a burnout and 3.37 times the odds of stress compared with colleagues who worked shorter hours.

All this is happening while India's banks lead one of the world's most remarkable digital transformations.

Isn't it time for a five-day work calendar?

Customer service and financial efficiency need not come at the cost of employee well-being.

A five-day week would bring bank employees on a par with those in other public institutions.

Central government offices, along with the Reserve Bank of India, have followed a five-day week since 1985.

Financial sector regulators and stock exchanges also work five days a week.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India moved to a five-day week in 2023, and the General Insurance Corporation follows the same schedule.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed a record 24.51 billion transactions worth Rs 29.82 trillion in August 2026.

That was its highest monthly volume ever, translating into an average of about 791 million transactions a day.

In FY26, UPI handled 241.62 billion transactions worth about Rs 314 trillion.

Digital modes accounted for 99.8 per cent of the volume of India's payment transactions in the first half of FY25, and that share has likely risen since.

Of course, bank branches have not lost their relevance.

There are 168,624 bank branches - of public, private, foreign, small finance, and regional rural banks -- as of March 2026.

Senior citizens, rural customers, small businesses, and people seeking loans, KYC updates, cash services and help with documentation still need human support.

But routine payments, fund transfers, balance inquiries, and many other services no longer depend on a physical branch counter.

UPI apart, ATMs, cash recyclers, business correspondents, call centres, mobile apps and Internet banking can provide continuity on Saturdays when branches are closed.

A cash recycler is a machine that counts, authenticates, stores, and re-dispenses -- or recycles -- cash.

Cheque processing, too, has become increasingly technology-driven.

Under the RBI's continuous clearing framework, introduced in October 2025, cheque images are presented electronically throughout the day, and settlement follows once the drawee bank confirms them.

Essential functions such as clearing, treasury, cybersecurity, data centres, and international operations can continue through specialised or rotational teams even when customer-facing branches are closed.

The stock, money, and forex markets are all shut on Saturdays anyway.

Bank employees are responsible not only for loans, deposits, and cash withdrawals -- they also handle fraud prevention, cybersecurity alerts, regulatory compliance, audits, financial-inclusion programmes, govern­ment- sponsored loan schemes, and loan recovery, while helping retail customers with savings, pensions and debt.

They need to stay alert.

A missed warning, an incorrect entry, or a rushed verification can have serious financial consequences and damage a bank's reputation.

A two-day weekend would help employees recover physically and mentally.

They would return better prepared for branch work that demands patience, judgment, and accuracy.

A five-day week can also make banking more attractive to young talent, supporting recruitment, retention, and employee morale.

It would signal that the industry values productivity and accountability, while recognising that sustained performance requires rest.

Customer Concerns Can Be Addressed

Customer inconvenience is a genuine concern, but it can be addressed.

Extended weekday hours should be uniform across banks, widely publicised, and used meaningfully, particularly for customers who cannot visit branches during regular working hours.

Banks can open more counters for priority services, introduce better token systems, and offer dedicated assistance to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Branches in areas with low digital access should get additional business correspondent support, cash recyclers, and assistance with digital literacy.

Banks should also study transaction patterns branch by branch, rather than assume that metropolitan, semi-urban, and rural customers have identical needs.

Critical functions will still need weekend cover, because fraud monitoring, cyber-incident response, network operations, data centres, treasury settlements, and emergency helplines cannot pause.

Five-Day Week Can Cut Costs

A five-day week would benefit banks in another way.

Keeping all the branches and administrative offices open requires electricity, air conditioning, lighting, generators, official transport, housekeeping, security, printing, and other consumables.

Closing them on two additional Saturdays in most months -- and three in a few -- would not eliminate fixed expenses such as rent but could reduce variable operational costs.

By a rough estimate, banks could save at least 8 per cent on electricity and fuel if offices stayed shut on the roughly 28 Saturdays a year they currently work.

With crude oil prices climbing because of the US-Iran conflict, saving petrol and diesel would also help trim India's fuel import bill, even if by a fraction.

Savings on variable costs matter because banks' operating expenses are under pressure.

In February, CareEdge reported that the cost-to-income ratio of 19 scheduled commercial banks rose to 47.7 per cent in the third quarter of FY26, with operating expenses rising 9.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 0.81 trillion.

A May 2026 report by consulting firm McKinsey, Indian Banks: Navigating through the Turbulence, notes that Indian banks' cost-to-assets ratio in FY25 remained nearly twice that of their global peers, while spending on technology and compliance continued to rise.

Let All Saturdays Be Holidays

At present, banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays and open on the rest, an arrangement introduced back in September 2015.

Eleven years have passed since then.

Has any survey assessed its impact on customers?

If the current arrangement has not caused noticeable hardship, extending the holiday to all Saturdays is the logical next step.

This is not just about trade unions, it is about 1.8 million bank employees.

Let all Saturdays be holidays, and extend working hours from Monday to Friday to compensate.

If that happens, Sharma can join his family at the breakfast table on Saturdays and Sundays.

He can return to his branch on Monday well-rested, focused, and ready to serve.

His customers, meanwhile, will still be able to transfer funds, withdraw cash, and make payments through a full range of 24/7 digital channels.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff