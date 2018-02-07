Why this para-athlete is threatening to commit suicide

February 07, 2018 13:56 IST

'If I don't go for the Commonwealth Games, I will commit suicide in front of IOA'

IMAGE: Para-athlete Sakina Khatun. Photograph: Sakina Khatun/Facebook

Para power-lifter Sakina Khatun, who has not been included in the Indian contingent to represent the country at Commonwealth Games 2018 in the Gold Coast, Australia, has said that she will commit suicide in front of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), if her name is not considered for the Games.

Khatun said, "I am still waiting for my name to feature in the list. I will fight till the last and if then also my name is not included, then I will move to court because they have spoiled my life. I will not leave it, even If I have to commit suicide in front of IOA."

The 28-year-old is the only Indian para-athlete to clinch a medal at the Commonwealth Games---bronze in lightweight category in Glasgow--till date.

Sakina omission from the contingent for the Games came despite the athlete meeting the eligibility criteria as marked by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

"I am deeply saddened over it. I have been waiting for these games since past four years. I have practiced extremely hard for it. Now I don't know whether to practice or handle other things. I am so stressed. I don't know what to do," Khatun, who is at the number two spot in the CWG and Asian rankings, said.

Khatun informed that she has also written a letter to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for inclusion of her name in the CWG. The PCI has then written a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), asking it to request the Commonwealth Games (CWG) organising committee to accept her entry.

However, Khatun said that she has not received any further response any of the concerned committee and ministry.

Irked Khatun said, "I have reached this level after a lot of hard work. I am from a very poor family. Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) talks about 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (save daughter, educate daughter), then why did he leave this daughter in the middle. I would request the Prime Minister to take its notice."

"After all these, I am broken from inside but still I am practicing. If I don't go for the Commonwealth Games, I will commit suicide in front of IOA," she concluded.