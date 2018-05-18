rediff.com

Video: Real captain Ramos a rapper now, releases debut single

May 18, 2018 19:18 IST

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. Photograph: Enrique de la Osa/Reuters

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos's goal-scoring record in big games shows he is used to being something of a solo act and on Friday he took that one step further by releasing a music single.

Ramos, 32, announced debut rap composition 'SR4' little more than a week ahead of Real's Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev.

 

Revealing the news on his Instagram page, Ramos indicated that there would be more to come from Sergio the singer: "My house, some friends, plenty of magic and this is the result. My life in a song... and lots of verses still to write."

Watch: Sergio Ramos's single 'SR4'

 

Video: Kind courtesy, Sergio Ramos/Instagram

Footballers have a long history of trying their hand on the music scene. Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho, American international Clint Dempsey, Brazil international Neymar and former Real midfielder Royston Drenthe all attempted a foray into music and released singles over the past few years.

The England national football team have previously had chart success with 'Back Home' reaching number one in 1970 and 'World in Motion' also topping the charts ahead of the 1990 World Cup.

In Spain success has been more mixed, with Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez, who spent last season on loan at Stoke City, part of a Reggaeton music group called Big Flow.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ramos will hit the right notes.

Tags: Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid, Paris St Germain, Enrique de la, Jese Rodriguez
 

