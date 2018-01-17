The ladies rock Melbourne Park in shorts

January 17, 2018 10:02 IST

At this year's Australian Open, the ladies brought back shorts centrestage.

Women's tennis: Gosh! how its look has changed over the years.

From floor-grazing skirts and long sleeves to skirts and shorter skirts. And even shorter and tighter skirts in recent times.

Laxmi Negi glances at the ladies who have rocked Melbourne Park. By their shorts, folks, not shots :))



IMAGE: Kristina Mladenovic sports a jumpsuit. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Kristina 'Kiki' Mladenovic and Andrea Petkovic debuted the first-ever jumpsuit in women's tennis.



IMAGE: Andrea Petkovic dumped two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova out of the Australian Open. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The two ladies looked comfortable in the jumpsuit with a mesh back.



IMAGE: Former World No 1 Angelique Kerber in action. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Angelique Kerber sported a tank top and teamed it with shorts, with a flared fit design.



IMAGE: Jelena Ostapenko during her first round match. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Giving the German company is French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko who paired the shorts with a tank in chalk blue.



IMAGE: Elina Svitolina serves. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Elina Svitolina rocked the light orange and white top with shorts, which included side pockets.



IMAGE: A disappointed Petra Kvitova walks off the court after losing her first round match. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It was heartbreak for Petra Kvitova as she crashed out of the Australian Open in the first round. But she did leave a fashionable impression, in her pink number.