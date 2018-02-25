Tendulkar, Sehwag, Sindhu mourn demise of Sridevi

February 25, 2018 16:32 IST

'It is hard to digest that Sridevi is no more'

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday, mourned the sudden demise of superstar Sridevi, saying it is hard to digest that the veteran actress is no more.

She was 54.

"It is really sad. When I woke up and read about it ... it is really sad I have no words to express because we all grew up watching her and suddenly to hear that she is no longer with us is hard to digest," Tendulkar said at an event in New Delhi on Friday.

"My condolences to her family members and everyone who followed her and loved her for everything that she was and everything she did for us," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to express grief over her demise.

"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Sridevi ji, a legend of Indian Cinema. May god give peace to her soul & strength to family, friends and fans" said Rathore.

Veteran cricketer and commentator Harsha Bhogle also took to the micro-blogging website to pay his respects, "Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. Sridevi."

Ace Badminton player PV Sindhu also took to Twitter to mourn her demise.

"Such sad and shocking news. My condolences to the family RIP Sridevi," she posted.

Legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag sent his condolences to the family of the actress.

"Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

A Padma Shri recipient, Sridevi passed away on Saturday night due following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi.

