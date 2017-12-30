Rear view: Photos of sporting moments that made 2017 special - Part 2

December 30, 2017 19:08 IST

2017 has been nothing short of exciting. From the resurgence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, on court, to the wedding of Serena Williams and the birth of her child, to the Steve Smith 'brain fade' moment, we've seen it all, and some more.

We also saw two athletes -- Usain Bolt and marathon man Mo Farah draw down the curtains on their respective, illustrious careers.

As the countdown to 2018 starts, it's time to rewind those moments in sport that stood out this year.

Rediff.com gives you a throwback to an eventful 2017-- the second part -- in pictures.

DANCE WITH ME IMAGE: Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian do their first dance at their wedding ceremony on November 16. The couple married at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans in a Beauty and the Beast-themed ceremony on November 16. Serena and Alexis, co-founder of Reddit, got engaged last December and became parents to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1.

Photograph: Alexi Ohanian/Instagram

RESPECTS TO THE KING IMAGE: Justin Gatlin bows down to Usain Bolt after the 100m final on Saturday August 7. The great Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, who was to retire after the IAAF World Championships 2017 in London, had to settle for bronze even as American Justin Gatlin surprised everyone with a season's best 9.92. Amid his celebration, Gatlin bowed to Bolt before the pair hugged it out.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

OF ECSTACY AND AGONY England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates bowling out India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to win the IC Women's World Cup final on July 23.

Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

HANDS ON FOOTBALL Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen and Watford's Troy Deeney in action during their English Premier League match at Vicarage Road in Watford on December 2.

Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

JUST FOR LAUGHS Cristiano Ronaldo attends at the renaming ceremony of Funchal airport in Portugal, as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport, on March 29. The event invited chuckles as a dodgy-looking statue of Ronaldo unveiled at the airport renaming ceremony in Madeira.

Photograph: Rafael Marchante/Reuters

BEYOND BELIEF Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning the Men's 400 Metres Hurdles Final at the World Athletics Championships in London Stadium, London on August 9

Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

ON TOP OF THE WORLD Benevento’s George Puscas celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their Serie A match against AC Milan at Stadio Ciro Vigorito in Benevento, Italy on December 3.

Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

LIGHT UP THE JOYOUS NIGHT Pakistani cricket fans celebrate in Lahore after Pakistan defeated India to win the Champions Trophy final at the Oval in London on June 18.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

CREATING A THUNDER 'DOWN UNDA' Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon; Mitch Marsh and Mitchell Starc of Australia celebrate in the changerooms after Australia regained the Ashes on Day 5 of the third Test match against England at WACA in Perth on December 18. This Aus attack was intrumental in the baggy greens reclaiming the urn from the English.

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

BUBBLE BATH The United States’ Caeleb Remel Dressel competes during the men's 4x100m medley relay final on day seventeen of the Budapest 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on July 30.

Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

PRIDE OF ZORRO Shakhtar Donetsk's coach Paulo Fonseca, dressed as Zorro, attends a news conference after his team progressed to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League match at Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv, Ukraine, on December 7. In November, Fonseca had vowed that he would don the iconic masked vigilante's outfit if the Ukranian side progressed to the last 16 and stuck to his word, wearing a black cape, mask and hat during the post-match presser after the win.

Photograph: Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IN THE AFTERMATH Forensic experts search the area where the Borrusia Dortmund team’s bus exploded before their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match against AS Monaco at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on April 11.

Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic/ Reuters

HOLD ON TO DEAR LIFE Australia’s Usman Khawaja dives to take a catch to dismiss England’s Stuart Broad on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 28.

Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

UNITED WE STAND Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics kneels as teammate Mark Canha #20 places his hand on Maxwell's shoulder during the singing of the US National Anthem before their MLB American League baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA on September 25.

Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters

TAKE MY BREATH AWAY Sri Lanka fielders in masks look concerned as bowler Lahiru Gamage (kneeling, left) takes a break from bowling during the 3rd Test in New Delhi on December 3. Play was stopped on three occasions on Sunday and the Sri Lankan team, struggling to match up to the Virat Kohli-led Indians for most of the series, wore anti-pollution masks, complaining of breathing problems at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Photograph: BCCI

HEADS UP Wales' Scott Andrews reacts after his shirt is pulled over his head during the Rugby Union, Autumn Internationals match against South Africa at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on December 2

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/ Action Images via Reuters

RETURNING CHAMPION Rafael Nadal of Spain kisses the Emirates ATP year end World Number One trophy after a presentation to him on the first day of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 12, 2017 in London, England.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

SLIDING TO SUCCESS Austria’s Marcel Hirscher takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on December 3.

Photograph: Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

FIREBALL AFTER FOOTBALL Egyptians celebrate as their national soccer team beat Congo to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on October 8.

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

TOUCH ME NOT Australia's captain Steve Smith avoids a short delivery from England's Stuart Broad during Day 3 of the first Ashes cricket Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on November 25.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters