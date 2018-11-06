PIX: Tennis stars flaunt their hot-bodies

November 06, 2018 13:14 IST

IMAGE: Caroline Wozniacki, right, with her gang. Photograph: Caroline Wozniacki/Twitter

Tennis sensation Caroline Wozniacki has been making the most of her holidays in the Maldives.

The World No 3 was spotted along with Donna Vekic and her 33-year-old boyfriend Stanislas Wawrinka.

CoCo Vandeweghe, who isn’t afraid to show her emotions on the court seems to have had a blast in Thailand.

“So thankful to have visited @retirementpark #Phuket here in #Thailand. The hard work of organizations like this who are dedicated to helping protect and look after retired and rescued elephants is amazing,” she tweeted.

Agnieszka RadwaĆska was spotted in Sopot on the Baltic Sea in northern Poland.‏

“Time to embrace autumn in Sopot,” she tweeted.