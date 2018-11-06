PIX: Tennis stars flaunt their hot-bodies

Tennis sensation Caroline Wozniacki has been making the most of her holidays in the Maldives.
The World No 3 was spotted along with Donna Vekic and her 33-year-old boyfriend Stanislas Wawrinka.
CoCo Vandeweghe, who isn’t afraid to show her emotions on the court seems to have had a blast in Thailand.
“So thankful to have visited @retirementpark #Phuket here in #Thailand. The hard work of organizations like this who are dedicated to helping protect and look after retired and rescued elephants is amazing,” she tweeted.
Agnieszka RadwaĆska was spotted in Sopot on the Baltic Sea in northern Poland.
“Time to embrace autumn in Sopot,” she tweeted.
this
Comment
article