PHOTOS: Russia declares World Cup open after glitzy show

June 14, 2018 21:04 IST

IMAGE: Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina perform as Mascot Zabivaka the Wolf looks on during the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Russia declared the soccer World Cup open on Thursday at a glitzy ceremony in Moscow headlined by British pop star Robbie Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina.

IMAGE: Artist perform during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 15-minute show produced by Russia's state Channel One broke from World Cup tradition, focusing on musical acts including a performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky in front of full stands at the capital's main Luzhniki stadium.

IMAGE: Spain's iconic 'keeper Iker Casillas and model Natalia Vodianova show the World Cup trophy. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Iker Casillas and Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova brought the World Cup trophy onto the pitch in a Louis Vuitton travel case.

IMAGE: General view during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Robbie Williams performed hits 'Let Me Entertain You' and 'Rock DJ' accompanied by dancers and freestylers.

He was joined in a duet by Garifullina, a soloist from the Vienna State Opera, who entered the pitch on a firebird, singing Williams' hit song 'Angels'.

IMAGE: Players line up before the match. Photograph:Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

The opening ceremony was due to be followed by a match between the host team and Saudi Arabia.