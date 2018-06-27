rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » PHOTOS: Croatia sink brave Iceland with late Perisic strike

PHOTOS: Croatia sink brave Iceland with late Perisic strike

Last updated on: June 27, 2018 01:58 IST

IMAGE: Milan Badelj scores for Croatic in the World Cup Group D match against Iceland, at Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, on Tuesday. Photograph: Grigory Dukor/Reuters

Iceland's first World Cup adventure came to a valiant end on Tuesday as they were beaten 2-1 by Group D winners Croatia due to a late strike from Ivan Perisic, with Argentina qualifying as runners-up instead.

 

Iceland missed a flurry of early chances but went behind in the second half to a lethal strike from Croatia midfielder Milan Badelj, although Gylfi Sigurdsson levelled from the penalty spot in the 76th minute to set up an enthralling finish.

IMAGE: Gylfi Sigurdsson scores for Iceland from the penalty spot. Photograph: Grigory Dukor/Reuters

Argentina's 2-1 win over Nigeria meant Iceland would have qualified with a victory but instead their hearts sank when Perisic smashed into the far corner in the 90th minute.

IMAGE: Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring Croatia’s second goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Croatia will meet Denmark in the last 16 while Argentina play France.

Iceland, the smallest ever nation to compete at a World Cup, are heading home with one point from their tournament debut but will still leave Russia with their heads held high.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Ivan Perisic, Iceland, Milan Badelj, Rostov Arena, PHOTOS
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use