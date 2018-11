November 03, 2018 09:41 IST

Izhaan Mirza Malik's first pictures are going viral.

Izhaan is tennis sensation Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's first born.

Sania -- dressed in a checked maxi -- was spotted leaving the Hyderabad hospital with her baby. Izhaan carefully tucked in Sania's arms, wrapped in a yellow blanket.

Izhaan was born on October 30, a fortnight before his mum's 32nd birthday.

Izhaan is God's gift in Arabic.