Meet World Cup's sex symbol

June 25, 2018 16:00 IST

Some fans have likened Senegal coach Aliou Cisse to the Marvel Comics super-hero Black Panther.

Aliou Cisse

IMAGE: The coach with the long braided hair and rock-star looks has provoked intense interest among women across Russia. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was momentarily lost for words when asked by a Russian journalist about his growing status as one of the sex symbols of the World Cup.

"I don't know, you'll have to ask the ladies," the 42-year-old replied on Saturday, laughing, when asked about the intense interest he has provoked among women across the host country.

 

Clips of the coach's fist-pumping goal celebrations while directing a smouldering gaze at the camera during Senegal's opening game against Poland have gone viral, attracting the attention of admirers around the world.

Some fans have likened him online to the Marvel Comics super-hero Black Panther.

"I don't think I'm a sex symbol at all. There are millions and millions of Aliou Cisses in Senegal and the world," said the coach with the long braided hair and rock-star looks.

"It's good to be loved," he added before returning to fielding questions about tactics for Sunday's match with Japan.

