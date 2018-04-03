Mary Kom needs just one win to clinch CWG medal

rediff.com

April 03, 2018 18:04 IST

Mary Kom

IMAGE: MC Mary Kom has been pitted against Scotland's Megan Gordon in the quarterfinals of the 48kg. Photograph: Getty Images

The celebrated MC Mary Kom needs to win just one bout to secure herself a medal, while Vikas Krishan got a bye into the men's pre-quarterfinals as Indian boxers were handed reasonably good draws in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Tuesday.

 

With their team doctor Amol Patil let off with a reprimand in the needle controversy, the boxers heaved a sigh of relief and focus was back on the sport.

Mary Kom has been pitted against Scotland's Megan Gordon in the quarterfinals of the 48kg category, which will take place on April 8. Competing in her first and last Commonwealth Games, the 35-year-old is the favourite to claim the gold in a draw which features only eight boxers.

Vikas (75kg), on the other hand, has made it to last-16 because of a bye along with debutant Manish Kaushik (60kg). Vikas has come into this tournament after claiming a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.

Former Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) has also got a bye but owing to the small size of his draw, he has reached the quarterfinals.

Glasgow CWG bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) is another one in the quarterfinals and will be up against England's Lisa Whiteside on April 11.

India Open gold-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) was the only Indian woman boxer to get a first-round bye into the quarters, where she will square off against England's Sandy Ryan.

The youngest member of the men's team, 19-year-old Naman Tanwar (91kg) has Tanzania's Haruna Mhando to contend with in his opening bout on April 6.

Delhi 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg) will open India's boxing campaign on April 5 when gloves up against Nigeria's Osita Umeh in his first bout.

Muhammed Hussamuddin (56kg) will square off against Vanautu's Boe Warawara on April 7, while Gaurav Solanki will be up against Ghana's Annang Ampias in his opening bout on April 9.

Former world and Asian champions L Sarita Devi (60kg) will begin against Kimberely Gittens, while India Open gold-medallist Amit Panghal (49kg) will face Ghana's Tette Sulemanu.

