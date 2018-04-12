India go down to Australia in women's hockey semis

Last updated on: April 12, 2018 18:20 IST

IMAGE: India captain Rani Rampal in action. Photograph: Hockey India

India went down to Australia by a solitary goal in the semi-finals of the women's hockey tournament at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Grace Stewart's goal in the third quarter was enough to take the home side through for a meeting with New Zealand in the semi-finals.

India will play England in the bronze medal match.

Had goalkeeper Savita Puni not made a couple of good saves the margin of defeat would have been higher.

Australia started with a flourish and attacked the Australians in the opening minutes. A good through pass from midfielder Vandana found Rani Rampal in the clear at the top of the circle, but the latter delayed her shot and was dispossessed.

Immediately the Australians forced two a penalty-corners but without success.

A minute before the end of the first quarter India were lucky not to have conceded a goal thanks to goalkeeper Savita Punia who did well to block a stiff shot from the top of the circle.

The second quarter was all about Australia attacking and India defending in number though no one had a clear look at goal as the teams went into half-time locked goalless.

Australia’s relentless pressure paid off seven minutes into the third quarter when Grace Stewart scored from a skirmish in the circle.

India forced their second penalty-corner in the third minute of the fourth quarter, but Gurjit Kaur messed up with the set-piece from the top of the circle.

Another one came India’s way soon after but Gurjit’s feeble hit was cleared by an Aussie defender.

India attacked from the flanks and stormed the Australian defence but were unable to splinter through. In a last-ditch effort coach Harendra Singh took off goalkeeper Savita for an extra attacker. With three minutes to go a cross from the right was met by Monica inside circle but she was unable to score.

Rani then had a clear look but was dispossessed.