India ends Asian Games campaign with record 69 medals

September 02, 2018 19:07 IST

IMAGE: Arpinder Singh ended India's 48-year long wait for a gold in triple jump at the Asian Games. Photograph: PTI

India never had it so good in the Asian Games that is considered next only to the Olympic Games.

The best-ever medal haul at the 2018 Asian Games is a leap forward for Indian sport after the Commonwealth Games medal spurt.

With 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze, India's medal tally stood at 69, a step up from Incheon four years ago when they won 65.

India equalled the 15-gold tally of the 1951 inaugural Games but the country had never won 24 silvers before. Overall, India maintained its top-10 rank by finishing eighth yet again.