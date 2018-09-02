rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » India ends Asian Games campaign with record 69 medals

India ends Asian Games campaign with record 69 medals

September 02, 2018 19:07 IST

Arpinder Singh

IMAGE: Arpinder Singh ended India's 48-year long wait for a gold in triple jump at the Asian Games. Photograph: PTI

India never had it so good in the Asian Games that is considered next only to the Olympic Games.

The best-ever medal haul at the 2018 Asian Games is a leap forward for Indian sport after the Commonwealth Games medal spurt.

 

With 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze, India's medal tally stood at 69, a step up from Incheon four years ago when they won 65.

India equalled the 15-gold tally of the 1951 inaugural Games but the country had never won 24 silvers before. Overall, India maintained its top-10 rank by finishing eighth yet again.

Tags: PTI, Arpinder Singh, IMAGE, India
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use