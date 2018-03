March 24, 2018 12:57 IST

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton on track during qualifying for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton lapped the Albert Park circuit in a searing one minute and 21.164 seconds to cross the line 0.664 seconds clear of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.



The Finn's Ferrari team mate Sebastian Vettel was third fastest.