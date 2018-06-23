FIFA World Cup: Five-star Belgium demolish Tunisia

Last updated on: June 23, 2018 19:26 IST

IMAGE: Belgium's players celebrate after Eden Hazard scored the first goal. Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images



Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored two goals each as Belgium demolished Tunisia 5-2, in the FIFA World Cup match in Moscow on Saturday.

Captain Eden Hazard scored off a penalty to give Belgium the early lead in the sixth minute before Lukaku made it 2-0 in the 16th minute.

Dylan Bronn brought Tunisia back into the contest as he scored off a header two minutes later to reduce the margin to 2-1.

Hazard was brought down by Syam Ben Youssef on the edge of the penalty area and the referee after consulting the VAR ruled it it as a penalty. Hazard calmly converted the penalty, despatching it in the left bottom corner, giving goalkeeper Ben Mustapha no chance.

Dries Mertens stole the ball at the centre line following a mistake from the Tunisia player and then drilled a inch perfect to Lukaku, who smashed it powerfully from the edge of the area past Mustapha to score his third goal of the tournament.

But two minutes later, Bronn revived Tunisia's hopes as he rose high to head a free kick, reducing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to a mere spectator.

Tunisia were dealt a blow in the 22nd minute as goalscorer Bronn had to be carried off the field in a stretcher after getting hit on the body as he tried to block a shot.

After a few close shaves, Lukaku restored Belgium's two goal lead as he beat goalkeeper Mustapha with a deft touch just before the interval.

Belgium continued in the same vein in the second half as Hazard made it 4-1 six minutes after the restart.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi completed the rout in added time as he made up for missing a few easy chances by sliding one past a hapless Tunisia goalkeeper.

Tunisia scored a consolation goal before the close as Wahbi Khazri converted with the last touch of the game.

Earlier, Saif-Eddine Khaoui started for Tunisia, replacing Naim Sliti, against an unchanged Belgian line-up as coach Nabil Maaloul looked to attack the World Cup Group G seeds and secure the win they need to keep their last 16 hopes alive.



Belgium coach Roberto Martinez fielded the same starting XI which beat Panama 3-0 on Monday, hoping for three points that would all but qualify his side for the next round before they face England on Thursday.



In bringing in Khaoui, who plays in France for Troyes, Maaloul went for a right-sided attacking midfielder in his 4-3-3 formation, pushing Anice Badri further forward in place of Sliti on the left. Sliti started on the bench after Tunisia’s 2-1 defeat by England, while Farouk Ben Mustapha stayed in goal after coming on when Mouez Hassen was injured.



Should England beat Panama on Sunday, anything short of a win will put Tunisia on the ropes. Martinez has kept faith with a defensive line of three, with Dedryck Boyata in the centre flanked by Tottenham Hotspur pair Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Romelu Lukaku, who scored two against Panama, spearheaded the Belgian attack, supported by Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens.