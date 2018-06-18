rediff.com

PIX: Coutinho's superb goal cancelled out by Switzerland's Zuber

Last updated on: June 18, 2018 01:56 IST

Steven Zuber of Switzerland celebrates

IMAGE: Steven Zuber of Switzerland celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A second-half header from Steven Zuber canceled out a sensational early goal from Philippe Coutinho as Switzerland and Brazil drew 1-1 in a tight Group E World Cup opener on Sunday.

 

Coutinho

IMAGE: Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal. Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With 20 minutes gone, Coutinho gathered a clearance 25 yards from goal and curled a marvelous shot into the far corner off the post to give the five-times world champions the lead.

However, Switzerland, who had looked toothless throughout the first half, got back on level terms five minutes into the second period when Zuber rose unmarked to head home a corner kick. Coutinho had Brazil’s best chance after the break but shot wide.

Neymar

IMAGE: Neymar Jr of Brazil is tackled by Blerim Dzemaili of Switzerland. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The result means that Serbia lead Group E after beating Costa Rica 1-0 earlier in the day.

© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
