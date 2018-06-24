World Cup PHOTOS: Late Kroos winner keeps Germany alive

June 24, 2018 02:05 IST

Four-times world champions Germany are now level with Sweden in Group F on three points and behind Mexico who have six.

IMAGE: Toni Kroos celebrates scoring the winning goal for Germany. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

A dramatic stoppage-time goal from Toni Kroos gave holders Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.

Sweden took the lead in the 32nd minute when Ola Toivonen finished confidently after Germany’s Toni Kroos gave the ball away in midfield.

IMAGE: Toni Kroos scores the second goal for Germany from an indirect free kick. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Marco Reus equalised in the 48th minute, meeting a low cross from Timo Werner, and despite having Jerome Boateng sent off in the 82nd minute, Germany kept going and Kroos earned them a famous win.

The Swedes played with fire as the Germans racked up the chances in the opening minutes, but having weathered that storm they gradually began to threaten on the break, and Marcus Berg was denied a good shout for a penalty when he appeared to be bundled over by Boateng.

IMAGE: Ola Toivonen of Sweden celebrates scoring the opening goal. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



With Germany getting in behind Sweden’s full backs at will and fizzing passes across the box, it looked like it might be only a matter of time before they scored, but Toivonen’s goal gave Sweden breathing space.



Manuel Neuer saved the Germans from being 2-0 down at halftime, diving acrobatically to deflect Berg’s header from Sebastian Larsson’s stoppage-time free kick.

IMAGE: Marco Reus, right, celebrates with Thomas Mueller after scoring Germany's first goal. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



Reus got Germany back in the game early in the second half as the Germans launched a massive offensive and when Boateng was sent off for his second yellow card eight minutes from time the Germans continued to push on.

IMAGE: Jerome Boateng of Germany is shown the redcard by referee Szymon Marciniak. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Timo Werner missed from point-blank range and the Swedes looked like hanging on for the draw, but Kroos struck five minutes into stoppage time to give Germany victory.