GOOD NEWS! Salah fit to play Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay

June 14, 2018 18:32 IST

Mo Salah

IMAGE: Egypt's Mo Salah. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has recovered from a shoulder injury and will play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay, coach Hector Cuper said on Thursday.

"I can almost assure you 100 percent that he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute," Cuper told a news conference ahead of Friday's Group A match.

 

Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, injured shoulder ligaments in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on May 26 and has not played since, keeping fans in suspense before Egypt's first World Cup finals in 28 years.

 

