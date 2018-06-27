Maradona hospitalised after watching intense Argentina victory

Last updated on: June 27, 2018 10:45 IST

IMAGE: Argentina great Diego Armando Maradona reacts following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday. Photograph: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Argentina great Diego Maradona was taken to the hospital after he collapsed in his seat at the at the St Petersburg Stadium following his country's dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria in third and final Group D match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Tuesday.

According to reports, the 57-year-old was seen being from his seat, before collapsing into a chair inside the stadium.

He was first treated by paramedics in the stadium before he was taken to the hospital at St. Petersburg, Argentine newspaper Cronica and ESPN in Latin America reported.

Argentine media, including newspaper La Nacion, said Maradona was treated for low blood pressure in the stadium and was able to leave normally shortly afterwards.

Maradona was reportedly pictured in the early hours of Wednesday morning on a private jet destined for Moscow.

Argentina defeated Nigeria 2-1 to qualify for the round of 16 where they will face Group C toppers France, who ended with 7 points after a goalless draw against Denmark on Tuesday. Argentina and France will play the first knockout game on June 30 in Kazan.