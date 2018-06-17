World Cup: Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0 after Etebo own goal

Luka Modric converted a penalty in the 71st minute to help Croatia to a 2-0 win over Nigeria in their World Cup Group D clash at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.
Earlier, Oghenekaro Etebo was credited with an own goal as Croatia broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark to take a 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria.
A diving header from Mario Mandzukic took a deflection off the Nigerian midfielder and crept into the goal for a deserved lead as Croatia dominated the count of chances created in the first 45 minutes.
this
Comment
article