World Cup: Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0 after Etebo own goal

June 17, 2018 02:23 IST

Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo scores an own goal as Croatia register their first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup group D match at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, on Saturday

IMAGE: Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo scores an own goal as Croatia register their first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup group D match at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, on Saturday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Luka Modric converted a penalty in the 71st minute to help Croatia to a 2-0 win over Nigeria in their World Cup Group D clash at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.

 

Earlier, Oghenekaro Etebo was credited with an own goal as Croatia broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark to take a 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria.       

A diving header from Mario Mandzukic took a deflection off the Nigerian midfielder and crept into the goal for a deserved lead as Croatia dominated the count of chances created in the first 45 minutes.

