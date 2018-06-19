FIFA World Cup: Japan 1 Colombia 1

Last updated on: June 19, 2018 18:15 IST

IMAGE: Shinji Kagawa celebrates scoring the opening goal for Japan. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images



Some drama right at the start of this FIFA World Cup Group H match between Japan and Colombia in Saransk, on Tuesday.



Carlos Sanchez is given a straight red card for handball inside the area after he tries to block the shot from Shinji Kagawa. Yuya Osaka had missed a good opportunity to give his team the lead as Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina made a brilliant save with the rebound going to Kagawa, whose shot resulted in the red card.



The penalty is easily despatched by Kagawa, who easily beats Ospina to give Japan the lead in the sixth minute.

Opta Joe throws in some interesting stats on Sanchez's red card.



"02:56 - Carlos Sanchez's red card after two minutes and 56 seconds is the second fastest shown in World Cup history, after Jose Alberto Batista for Uruguay vs Scotland in 1986 (54 seconds). Handed," OptaJoe tweeted.

Juan Quintero equalises for Colombia in the 39th minute as he scores with a free kick from the edge of the box. He shows great presence of mind to play the ball underneath the Japan wall after the players had jumped expecting a high shot and goalkeeper Kawashima had no chance, despite lunging to his left and getting his hand but only after the ball had crossed the line.

A superb comeback from Colombia after being reduced to 10 men.

Earlier, attacking midfielder James Rodriguez was left out of Colombia's starting team to play Japan in their World Cup Group H opener in a big blow to the Latin American side.

The Colombia talisman, who won the golden boot in Brazil four years ago, has been troubled by muscle fatigue and the onus will be on all-time leading scorer Radamel Falcao to lead the Cafeteros in his absence.

Four-times Asian champions Japan lost 4-1 to Colombia in Brazil and have been hamstrung by a poor build-up to the tournament, including the sacking of Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic in April.

The Blue Samurai included the experienced duo of midfielder Shinji Kagawa and defender Yuto Nagatomo in their starting line-up.