Last updated on: June 21, 2018 18:52 IST

IMAGE: Australia’s Mile Jedinak celebrates after scoring from penalty during the Group C match against Denmark. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Captain Mile Jedinak levels for Australia against Denmark Australia captain Mile Jedinak hammered in a 38th-minute penalty for handball awarded by the VAR to draw the Socceroos level at 1-1 with Denmark at halftime in their World Cup Group C match in Samara on Thursday.

IMAGE: Christian Eriksen of Denmark celebrates. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Jedinak's goal cancelled out Christian Eriksen's early score, the Danish playmaker firing home from the edge of the area in the seventh minute after latching on to a ball from Nicolai Jorgensen.