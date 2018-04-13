CWG Updates: Anish Bhanwala strikes GOLD

Last updated on: April 13, 2018 10:09 IST

IMAGE: From left, silver medallist Sergei Evglevski of Australia, gold medallist Anish of India and bronze medallist Sam Gowin of England pose during the medal ceremony for the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

15-year-old Anish Bhanwala won gold in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol at Commonwealth Games on Friday.

This is India's 16th gold at the Games.

The Indian marksman bettered the Games record score of 30 to win the final and become the youngest Indian gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games.

Following Anish's gold medal, India surpassed their medal tall at the Glasgow Gaes in 2014.

Anish went into the six-man man final having topped the second stage of qualification with a score of 580-22x.

Neeraj Kumar finished fifth.

IMAGE: India's Kidambi Srikanth in action during the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth entered the semi-finals with a 21-15, 21-12 win over Singapore's Ryan Ng Zin in the men's singles match on Friday.

Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa progressed to the semi-finals of the women's doubles event after defeating Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Beruwelage 21-11, 21-13.

Satwik and Chirag Shetty also entered doubles semi-finals with a 21-14, 15-21, 21-9 win over Peng Soon Chan/Soon Huat Goh of Malaysia.

IMAGE: India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in men's javelin throw. Photograph: Photograph: Joosep Martinson/Getty Images for IAAF.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the finals of his event at the Commonwealth Games after achieving the qualifying mark in just his first throw to finish second in his group.

Joining Chopra in the men's javelin thrown finals was Vipin Kasana.

Chopra threw the javelin to 80.42m to achieve the mark in his first attempt. The effort left him fourth overall in a field where seven of the 12 qualifiers achieved the mark set for the finals.

"I was happy with my (only) throw of 80.42 (metres) when the automatic qualifying was set at 78mm," the 20-year-old said.

"I have spent the past 25 days, training with my coach Uwe Hohn (Germany). This year he has been coaching in India and I will be training in Germany in three months," he added.

It is to be noted that Australian Kathryn Mitchell also trains with Hohn. She won a silver in the event on April 11.

"She had a very good performance with a Games record (in the women's javelin throw). Australia must be very happy," Chopra said of her.

Like his junior teammate, Kasana also needed just one throw (78.88) to make the finals.

Men's 4 X 400m Relay: India finish second with time of 3:04.05 to qualify for the final on Saturday. Botsawana, Kenya, Fiji, Jamaica, India, Bahamas, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago qualified.

Jinson Johnson qualified for the 1500m final with time of 3:47.04.

Table Tennis: Mouma Das and Manika Batra reached the finals of the women's doubles and assured another medal for India.

But Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost 0-3 against Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu of Singapore in women's doubles semifinals.

Wrestling: Divya Kakran reached the semi-finals of women's freestyle 68 kg after winning one bout and losing another.

Mausam Khatri reached the men's freestyle 97kg final.

Bajrang Punia also entered men's freestyle 65 kg semi-finals with an emphatic win over Nigeria's Amas Daniel.

Squash: Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal defeat Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd of Canada to advance to women's doubles semifinals.