Sensational Manika Batra wins historic singles gold in TT

Last updated on: April 14, 2018 16:09 IST

Manika Batra

IMAGE: Gold medallist Manika Batra of India pose during the medal ceremony for women's singles table tennis.Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Manika Batra, on Saturday, won a first ever women's singles table tennis gold for India at the Commonwealth Games, blanking Yu Mengyu of Singapore 4-0 in the final, in Gold Coast.

 

Earlier, Batra showed that her crucial victory against world no. 4 Feng Tianwei in the team final was no fluke as the Indian edged out the Singaporean 4-3 in the women's singles semi-finals.

Manika Batra

IMAGE: Manika Batra of India celebrates.Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Besides guiding India to team gold, the 22-year-old had also paired up with veteran Mouma Das to win the country's maiden women's double silver.

She can add a fourth medal to what already has been a dream campaign so far when she plays the mixed doubles bronze play-off on Sunday.

