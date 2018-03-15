Champions League PIX: Barcelona crush Chelsea; Bayern in quarters

March 15, 2018 09:35 IST

IMAGE: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Lionel Messi scored two brilliant goals and created another for Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona thrashed Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

Messi opened the scoring after two minutes and eight seconds, the quickest goal of his career, slipping the ball through Thibaut Courtois' legs from a tight angle.

The Argentine forward created the second with a blistering run from the halfway line which left three Chelsea defenders stumbling in his wake, before squaring the ball for Ousmane Dembele to rifle home his first goal for the club.

Marcos Alonso hit the post and Olivier Giroud was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty for a tangle with Gerard Pique as Chelsea tried to launch a comeback, before Messi killed the tie with his 100th Champions League goal.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich’s Sandro Wagner celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Osman Orsal/Reuters

Treble-chasing Bayern Munich eased past Turkey's Besiktas 3-1 on Wednesday to breeze into the Champions League quarter-finals with an 8-1 aggregate win.

It was a record 11th straight victory in the competition for coach Jupp Heynckes, who had led Bayern to the title in 2013 before retiring and returning this season.

The German side went ahead through Thiago Alcantara in the 18th minute with the Spaniard volleying in a Thomas Mueller cross to kill off any lingering hopes of a miracle recovery by the Turkish team after Bayern had crushed them 5-0 in the first leg in Munich.

The Spaniard, however, was taken off with a suspected ankle problem a little later after only recently returning from an injury break. He will undergo medical checks in Munich on Thursday, club officials said.