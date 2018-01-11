Aus Open draw: Federer faces unknown Bedene in opener; Djoko has it tough

Last updated on: January 11, 2018 15:19 IST

IMAGE: Switzerland's Roger Federer arrives on court with the Norman Brookes trophy at the Australian Open official draw at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Five-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer faces Slovenian Aljaz Bedene in the opening round as he looks to defend his title at the first grand slam starting, Monday, January 15.

Top seed and last year’s runners-up, RafaelNadal will begin his campaign against Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic.

Nadal is likely to meet Marin Cilic, Nick Kyrgios, Grigor Dimitrov and Jack Sock in the latter rounds.

It looks rather tricky for former champion Novak Djokovic, who faces American Donald Young on his grand slam return after a six-month injury lay-off.

Gael Monfils awaits the Serbian if he outdoes Young in the opening round.

Djokovic is clubbed along with Federer, Juan Martin Del Potro, David Goffin and Alexander Zverev.

Del Potro has a tough task to come through his opener against American Frances Tiafoe.

IMAGE: Russia's Maria Sharapova speaks during the 2018 Australian Open official draw at Melbourne Park. In the absence of defending champion Serena Williams, Sharapova was invited for the draw ceremony by the organisers, a move that has left many unimpressed. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

In the women’s draw, 2017 runner-up Venus Williams has been drawn to open her campaign against 20-year-old Belinda Bencic, who helped Switzerland to the Hopman Cup title last week.

World No.1 Simona Halep will open her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title against Australian wildcard Destanee Aiava.

Eugenie Bouchard or Ocean Dodin await the winner in the second round.

Maria Sharapova will not have it easy in her chase for another grand slam.

She faces Germany's Tatjana Maria in the first round but could meet Anastasija Sevastova in the second, Angelique Kerber in the third and Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round.