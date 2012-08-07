'Happy to deliver, even though medal was silver'

Sushil Kumar fell short of winning a gold medal at the London Olympics by a whisker, but firmly etched his name in the Games' history as the first Indian to win medals at successive Olympics.

Yogeshwar Dutt provided a late boost to India's medal collection at the 30th Olympic Games by claiming a memorable bronze in the men's freestyle 60 kg category, thus becoming the second Indian to achieve the feat in the country's Olympics history.